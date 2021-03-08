Indians 10, Mariners 0 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

Yusei Kikuchi gave an abbreviated three-inning outing that was typical of most of his starts the past two seasons — some dominance, some struggles, lots of pitches thrown.

His final line: three innings, one earned run on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts. His fastball touched 97 mph and his slider looked sharp, but just not enough early strikes to get ahead in counts.

His one run allowed was on a breaking ball that he hung up in the zone. Yu Chang crushed the pitch for a solo homer to deep left-center in the third inning.

Projected closer Rafael Montero made his first relief appearance of the spring after being delayed by visa issues. It did not go well. He allowed three runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. The big blow was a three-run inside-the-park homer from Andres Gimenez. He hit a rocket off the wall in center. Taylor Trammell tried to make a leaping grab, but the ball hit the wall first. Trammell came down with the ball and tried to sell that he made the catch as Gimenez circled the bases.

Seattle pitchers allowed 10 runs on 10 hits with five walks and six strikeouts and three homers allowed.

Player of the game

Roenis Elias continued his effort to pitch his way onto the team with another solid outing. He threw a smooth a 1-2-3 inning while flashing an improved breaking ball. Elias and Erik Swanson were the only Seattle pitchers who didn’t give up a run.

Quotable

“Looking throughout our pitching here early in camp, we have not done a particularly good job of dominating the strike zone. That’s one thing that now that everybody’s pretty much got an outing or two under their belts, we need those numbers to start trending in the right direction. So we need to get back to being aggressive in the strike zone.” — Seattle manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners return to the Peoria Sports Complex to meet the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday afternoon. Seattle will start right-hander Ljay Newsome with fellow righties Gerson Bautista, Taylor Guerrieri and Matt Magill and left-hander Ian McKinney scheduled to pitch. The Royals will start lefty Danny Duffy. Given the listed pitchers, the game is not expected to be nine innings. First pitch is set for 12:10 Pacific time. The game will not be televised. A live radio broadcast can be heard on mariners.com. ESPN 710-AM will air the game on delay at 7 p.m.

Video highlights

Here's Yu Chang's solo homer off of Yusei Kikuchi, which was supposedly a splitter that hung up in the zone. pic.twitter.com/e9z4kLUNZU — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 8, 2021

Boxscore

