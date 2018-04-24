Marco Gonzales worked into the seventh inning and delivered a much-needed strong outing for a starting rotation that had been relatively mediocre on the road trip.

CHICAGO — A day after watching their starter give up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings and giving up 10 runs as a team, the Mariners got a stellar performance from their pitching staff, specifically starter Marco Gonzales, as they shut out the White Sox in a 1-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

He worked into the seventh inning for just the second time this season. He never got an out in the frame, giving up a leadoff double to Yoan Moncada that ended his night. He was credited with six shutout innings on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Two batters into his outing, it looked like he was in serious trouble, having allowed back-to-back singles to Tim Anderson and Volmer Sanchez to start the game.

But a nice pickoff move to second caught Anderson sleeping and an extended rundown ensued that eventually resulted in an out. Gonzales then got the white-hot Jose Abreu to hit into an inning-ending double play. With the small crisis averted, he settled in to making pitches.

Seattle’s lone run came in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager hit a two-out double to right field and later scored on Mitch Haniger’s RBI single through the left side. it was Haniger’s team-best 24th RBI on the season.