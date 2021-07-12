The Mariners reinstated Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list, Monday morning, meaning he passed his second required COVID-19 rapid test and is cleared to participate in the 2021 Major League All-Star Game.

Kikuchi got the results after Sunday’s game at T-Mobile Park and flew to Denver to represent the Mariners as their only selection for the American League All-Star team.

To make room for Kikuchi on the active 26-man roster, infielder Donovan Walton was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma after the game. The Mariners also designated reliever Will Vest for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Seattle needed to clear a 40-man roster spot since catcher Cal Raleigh, who was called up and made his MLB debut on Sunday, took Kikuchi’s spot on the 40-man roster for a day.

Since Vest was a Rule 5 draft pick, a team can claim him off waivers, but they must add him to their active roster and keep him there for the rest of the season. If he clears waivers, he can be returned to the Detroit Tigers.

Kikuchi was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Sunday morning after experiencing a COVID-related symptom on Saturday. Since he was vaccinated, he immediately took rapid COVID test, which was negative. But he needed to pass a second test to be cleared to participate in the All-Star game.

Kikuchi, 30, has been Seattle’s best pitcher this season, posting a 6-4 record with a 3.48 ERA in 16 starts with 34 walks and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last 12 starts, Kikuchi is 6-3 with a 2.77 ERA, walking 25 and striking out 78 since April 29. In his last 5 starts, he is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA with 14 walks and 29 strikeouts. He’s holding opponents to a .196 batting average in that stretch. His 11 quality starts this season are tied with Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays for most by a left-handed pitcher.

Vest, 26, appeared in 32 games with Seattle this season, going 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA with 38 hits allowed, 18 walks and 27 strikeouts. The right-hander made his Major League debut with the Mariners on opening night this season, April 1 vs. San Francisco. He was on the injured list from May 21-28.