PHILADELPHIA — Robbie Ray won’t pitch again for the Mariners this season.

In his pregame media session before Wednesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park, manager Scott Servais announced Ray will undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left forearm.

“I do not have good news there,” Servais said. “He will not pitch for us in 2023. That is tough news. It’s really hard for Robbie. He is a really good competitor. We miss not only what he does every fifth day when he takes the ball, but certainly being a good teammate and having a guy around we can really lean on.”

Ray, 31, has been on the injured list since the day after his first start of the season when felt some discomfort in forearm just below the elbow. He was diagnosed with a flexor strain. The initial hope was that he’d be back in six to eight weeks.

He met with team doctors on Tuesday in Seattle with the hope of being cleared to start a throwing program. But some residual pain in the elbow and some additional scans on the forearm revealed damage to the tendon in a different area.

“I heard about it last night and talked to Robbie a little bit today,” Servais said. “He’s down. He loves being a part of what we’re doing here and he’s a big part of what we’re doing, but you won’t see him again for 2023. That’s a downer.”

Ray is expected to fly to Texas to meet with Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon, who is expected to perform the procedure.

This story will be updated.