Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez pulled himself out of his first minor league rehab start because of fatigue.

Hernandez exited Friday after throwing 31 pitches for the Tacoma Rainers. The Mariners said Hernandez came out of the game when he wore down, not with pain.

Hernandez allowed two hits and two runs in 21/3 innings vs. San Antonio before coming out. He struck out two and walked one.

The Mariners had hoped their former ace would throw between 50-60 pitches in his first outing since going on the injured list with right shoulder stiffness on May 12.

The Rainiers lost the series finale 6-1.