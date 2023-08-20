HOUSTON — While one rookie starting pitcher is ready to return from the injured list, the Mariners will likely be sending another rookie starter to the IL after Sunday’s game at Minute Main Park.

Right-hander Emerson Hancock, who started the series finale vs. the Astros, was removed from the game after two innings due to a shoulder strain, per the Mariners.

In an in-game interview during the broadcast on Peacock, manager Scott Servais said that Hancock felt something in his lat (latissimus dorsi) after pitching a scoreless second inning.

The former first-round pick in 2020 had the start to last season delayed due to a lat strain that he suffered during a minor league minicamp in February. He’s battled shoulder issues since being taken with the No. 6 overall pick.

The Mariners immediately shut down Hancock and were forced to go to the bullpen. Seattle’s 6-0 lead was trimmed to one run in the bottom of the third with left Tayler Saucedo failing to get an out in the five batters he faced. He gave up a two-run single to Yordan Alvarez and an RBI double to Yainer Diaz before being removed. His replacement Trent Thornton gave up a two-run double to Mauricio Dubon to allow the two inherited runs to score.

Caballero hurting

Jose Caballero was out of the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon. The versatile infielder was noticeably limping after taking a 96-mph fastball from Framber Valdez off his lower leg in Saturday night’s 10-3 victory over the Astros.

After getting hit by Valdez, which the Mariners felt was on purpose, Caballero took exception to it, exchanging words with the Astros’ All-Star pitcher. Both benches emptied with some jostling and jawing.

With the adrenaline of the incident fueling his already tenacious style and numbing any pain, Caballero immediately stole second on Valdez’s pickoff move and would’ve stolen third on the following pitch had Cade Marlowe not fouled off the pitch.

