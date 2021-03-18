Mariners 6, Giants 3 at Scottsdale Stadium

Notable

Justin Dunn retired the first seven hitters he faced and looked dominant doing it. His fastball was touching 96 mph and his breaking ball was sharp. But after getting the first out of the third inning, he issued three consecutive walks to load the bases. He came back to strike out Michael Yastrzemski, but Donovan Solano cleared the bases with a double to right that Jake Fraley couldn’t quite make a play on. It ended Dunn’s outing.

“Honestly I just got in my own head,” Dunn said. “You try to overcorrect a miss. That third inning was just 2019 Justin. It’s the simplest way to put it.”

The Mariners got solid offensive nights from Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis and Ty France, who combined for six hits, including four doubles, two runs scored and three RBI.

Player of the game

In the competition for the final spot in the starting rotation, lefty Nick Margevicius took a big step forward. While Dunn struggled, Margevicius turned in four scoreless innings, allowing four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He got a little help from Braden Bishop, who made an outstanding catch against the left field wall to save a run and end Margevicius final inning of work.

Quotable

“He believes in his fastball. He’s not afraid to throw it over the plate. He controls the count as well as anybody that we have. I keep talking about the development of his secondary pitches. He’s throwing his curveball a little harder this spring. It’s got a little bit different action to it. I’m happy to see him go to it and work on it. And that’s what he’s going to need, as everybody gets to know him around the league. He will come after you. He’s not afraid of contact and he’ll get in the strike zone early, but nothing really flusters him. He’s a pitcher. Even though he not that old, he’s has quite a bit of experience. You can see that out of the mound. ” — Scott Servais on Margevicius

On Tap

The Mariners return to the Peoria Sports Complex on Friday evening to host the Chicago White Sox. Lefty Marco Gonzales will make the start for the Mariners with right-handers Casey Sadler, Will Vest, Drew Steckenrider, Erik Swanson and lefty Anthony Misiewicz scheduled to pitch. Chicago will start right-hander Lance Lynn. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports. A live radio broadcast can be heard on mariners.com and ESPN 710-AM.

Video highlights

Boxscore

