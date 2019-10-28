With deadline for players on the 60-day injured list to either be reinstated to the 40-man roster or removed looming in the coming days, the Mariners outrighted three players recovering from season-ending injuries to Class AAA Tacoma.
First baseman Ryon Healy and right-handed pitchers Chasen Bradford and Connor Sadzeck, who each had major surgery during the 2019 season, have all cleared waivers and are no longer on the Mariners’ 40-man roster but remain in the organization for now.
Healy, who turns 28 on January 10, underwent right hip debridement surgery on Aug. 6 in Palo Alto, Calif. with Dr. Marc Safron performing the procedure. He played in 47 games, posting a .237/.289/.456 slash line with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI. He was originally placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation on May 21 and was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 26.
Bradford, 30, underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow on Aug. 15 in New York. He made 12 appearances for Seattle, posting a 4.86 ERA. He had two separate injured list stints — April 9-22 with a right shoulder inflammation and June 3 to the end of the season with a right forearm strain. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 23.
Sadzeck, 28, tried to rehab his elbow issues through multiple techniques. But with no real improvement, he underwent Tommy John surgery on Oct. 2 in Dallas by Dr. Keith Meister. Seattle acquired Sadzeck from the Rangers on April 1. He appeared in 20 games, posting a 0-1 record with a 2.66 ERA. He went on the injured list on June 4 with elbow inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 27.
Seattle’s 40-man roster remains full at 40, but when the World Series ends, multiple spots will open as players like Felix Hernandez become free agents.
