ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patience at the plate paid dividends for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

When Shohei Ohtani, one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball, finally left the mound, Seattle seized on its opportunity, scoring three runs in the eighth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that kept the Mariners in the thick of the American League wild-card race.

Manager Scott Servais stated before the game that while his players have the utmost respect for Ohtani, they do not fear him. The Mariners made the Angels’ ace work out of several jams before Jarred Kelenic cracked Ohtani’s 105th pitch over the right field wall to tie it at 1-1 with one out in the seventh inning.

Matching Ohtani pitch for pitch was left-hander Marco Gonzales, who allowed a solo homer to Kurt Suzuki in the second inning, then retired the next nine batters he faced. Gonzales surrendered only three hits and struck out five in seven innings. Paul Sewald fanned two of the three Angels he faced in the eighth, and Diego Castillo worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning as the Mariners ended the road trip 8-2.

Ohtani was lifted after allowing five hits and striking out 10 batters in seven innings. Jose Quijada started the eighth, and the Mariners started perhaps their most important rally of the season.

J.P. Crawford led off the inning with a double. Ty France struck out, but Kyle Seager legged out an infield single, moving Crawford to third. Austin Warren relieved Quijada, and Mitch Haniger promptly singled to center to score Crawford and give the Mariners their first lead.

Having finally gotten to the Angels’ bullpen, Seattle was hungry for more. Abraham Toro reached on an error to load the bases, and Jake Fraley belted a bases-clearing double off the center field wall to chase Warren and give his team a four-run lead. Fraley stole third, but the Angels’ third reliever, Sam Selman, got Tom Murphy to fly out to end the inning.

Crawford, Seager and Kelenic each had two hits for Seattle (86-70), which took two out of three in Los Angeles and returns home to T-Mobile Park for the final six games of the regular season against Oakland and Los Angeles.