PHOENIX — Any competition for the left-handed hitting portion of the platoon the Mariners had planned to employ in left field ended before it started.

Speaking at the Cactus League media day, Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, announced that outfielder Taylor Trammell had suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand during a workout before reporting to spring training.

“It happened late in his offseason training,” Dipoto said. “He got hit in the hand. He came in and just saw the doctor in the last 48 hours. He’s going to be delayed a while. It’s not a long-term concern, but it is a short-term reality.”

The injury will require surgery in the next few days to remove the broken bone. The recovery is roughly six to seven weeks.

“That competition with young left-handed hitters just got a little more interesting,” Dipoto said. “That’s going to be a thing for us is seeing where Jarred Kelenic is, where Cade Marlowe is and now we’ll take a look at different solutions to fill that spot.”

Trammell, 25, played in 43 games for the Mariners last season, posting a .196/.284/.402 slash line (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) with nine doubles, four homers, 10 RBI, 13 walks and 33 strikeouts.

He was expected to compete with Kelenic for the left-field platoon that will feature veteran right-handed hitter AJ Pollock. Instead, it appears that Kelenic will earn the spot. Marlowe has never played above the Class AA level.

It’s a frustrating start to Trammell’s season. After missing significant time due a severe hamstring strain in April while playing for Class AAA Tacoma and reaggravated the injury while playing for the Mariners in late June.

Both Dipoto and manager Scott Servais had raved about Trammell’s offseason work in past interviews. He’d spent a considerable amount of time working out at Driveline Baseball in Kent, trying to retool his swing to bring some consistency and alleviate some of the swing-and-miss issues he dealt with early in his career.

“It’s not a long-term concern, but I feel terrible for Taylor,” Dipoto said. “He had an awesome offseason and worked his tail off. His swing did look different. He has a real skill-set that even if Taylor Trammell never gets any better — he can play outfield defense, he is an above-average runner and he can go out there and hit right-handed pitching, which gives him a now role on a major-league club.”

The Mariners are confident that Trammell will be back and contribute later in the season.

“He will be back in no time,” Dipoto said. “I know he was really looking forward to coming in and showing everybody the improvements he’d made. It stinks. But it’s something that can be solved and it will probably be sooner rather than later.”

As long as he performs at a capable level and remains healthy, Kelenic, 23, will likely be on the opening day roster. Once a top prospect in baseball, he’s struggled in two seasons of abbreviated stints at the MLB level. In 147 career games, he’s posted a .168/.251/.338 slash line with 18 doubles, 21 homers, 60 RBI, 52 walks and 167 strikeouts.

“He’s going to get a lot of opportunities,” Servais said. “We are going to give him every chance to succeed.”