ANAHEIM — The Mariners outfield has taken another hit with an injury. On Friday afternoon, hours before opening a three-game series with the Angels and a 10-day, nine-game road trip, the team placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the injured list with a ruptured testicle.

Haniger suffered the injury in an at-bat in the third inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss when he fouled a ball straight into his groin area. He remained in the game until being removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. He’s the fourth Mariners player to suffer this injury. Josias Manzanillo, Mike Parrott and Adrian Beltre all went to the injured list with similar injuries.

He has a slash line of .220/.314/.463 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 homers and 32 RBIs in 63 games. He’s struck out a league-high 81 times in 283 plate appearances.

The Mariners used Haniger’s spot on the roster to add right-handed reliever Tayler Scott to provide some depth to a bullpen that was taxed heavily in the 14-inning affair. Scott had his minor league contract extended and was added to the 40-man roster. Seattle had an open space after placing reliever Jimmy Cordero on waivers. He was claimed by the White Sox on Friday morning.

Scott, 27, will be making his Major League debut with his first appearance. He is 3-2 with a save and a 5.88 ERA (22 ER, 33.2 IP) with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks in 19 relief appearances with AAA Tacoma this season. Since May 3, he is 2-1 with a save and a 1.83 ERA (4 ER, 19.2 IP) with 28 strikeouts and seven walks in 11 games.

Scott was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent this offseason. A native of Johannesburg, South Africa, he was originally selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft.

The Mariners will likely add another outfielder in the coming days.