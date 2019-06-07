ANAHEIM, Calif. — Scott Servais opened a piece of paper that was folded lengthwise. The entire sheet was filled with players’ names and notes next to each in his surprisingly clean handwriting. It wasn’t a scouting report of the Angels lineup or even a look at his own.

No, it was a list of players on the injured list and their status. A die-hard football and Packers fan, Servais basically wrote out his own version of an NFL injury report. It wasn’t an enjoyable experience.

“I’ve never had to do this before,” he said.

It took over three minutes for him to run through them all.

“It’s the state of where we are at right now,” Servais said. “It doesn’t do any good to get down about it. I know the teams in the other dugout — they don’t care. This isn’t the league where you sit around and feel sorry for anybody else. Everyone has their own issues to deal with, and we’ll deal with it the best we can.”

Officially, the Mariners have 11 players on the injured list. They added Mitch Haniger to the group with a serious injury suffered in Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Astros in 14 innings.

Haniger was placed on the injured list with a ruptured testicle. He underwent a surgical procedure to repair the damage and is out indefinitely.

Advertising

“He’s going to be OK, but I can’t imagine he will be doing anything for a couple of weeks,” Servais said. “There’s no timetable there.”

Haniger suffered the injury during an at-bat in the third inning when he fouled a fastball from Justin Verlander directly into his groin area. He remained in the game until he was removed for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

“When Mitch says he needs to come out of the game, you know it’s serious,” Servais said.

He’s the fourth Mariners player to suffer this injury. Josias Manzanillo, Mike Parrott and Adrian Beltre went to the injured list with similar injuries.

Haniger has a slash line of .220/.314/.463 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 homers and 32 RBI in 63 games. He’s struck out a league-high 81 times in 283 plate appearances. While it’s a down year, he’s still one of their most complete hitters and best defensive outfielder.

“He’s our grinder and our champion; he does things the right way,” Servais said. “I know he’s been scuffling a little at the plate, and he’s very frustrated by his performance.”

Advertising

The Mariners used Haniger’s spot on the roster to add right-handed reliever Tayler Scott to provide some depth to a bullpen that was taxed heavily in the 14-inning affair. Scott had his minor league contract extended and was added to the 40-man roster. The Mariners had an open space after placing reliever Jimmy Cordero on waivers. He was claimed by the White Sox on Friday morning.

Scott, 27, will be making his major league debut. He is 3-2 with a save and a 5.88 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks in 19 relief appearances with AAA Tacoma this season. Since May 3, he is 2-1 with a save and a 1.83 ERA with 28 strikeouts and seven walks in 11 games.

Scott was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent during the offseason. A native of Johannesburg, South Africa, he was originally selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft.

The Mariners could add an outfielder after the Angels series. But the plan is to use Mac Williamson, who was just signed and called up, to play for Haniger. The Mariners had Shed Long working before Friday’s pregame workout in left field with outfield coach Chris Prieto. Dylan Moore could also be used in left field.

As for the other injuries that Servais ticked off, here they are:

Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery to repair the damage. The injury is a result of getting hit in the ribs by a 97 mph fastball while with Class AAA Tacoma. “I don’t really have a timetable for him, but I can’t imagine he’ll be doing anything for the next two to three weeks,” Servais said. “It’s very serious and I’m glad they caught it when they did. He’s actually very lucky that they did catch it.”

(lacerated spleen) has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery to repair the damage. The injury is a result of getting hit in the ribs by a 97 mph fastball while with Class AAA Tacoma. “I don’t really have a timetable for him, but I can’t imagine he’ll be doing anything for the next two to three weeks,” Servais said. “It’s very serious and I’m glad they caught it when they did. He’s actually very lucky that they did catch it.” Ryon Healy (lower back strain) had a setback in his recovery and won’t report to his rehab assignment this weekend. “He’s getting looked at again, and we’ll run some more tests on him,” Servais said. “He picked up the activity level and the back is still stiff.

(lower back strain) had a setback in his recovery and won’t report to his rehab assignment this weekend. “He’s getting looked at again, and we’ll run some more tests on him,” Servais said. “He picked up the activity level and the back is still stiff. Dee Gordon (right wrist bone bruise) reported to Class AAA Tacoma on Friday to begin a rehab assignment. He is expected to play at least three games and possibly join the Mariners in Minnesota on Monday.

(right wrist bone bruise) reported to Class AAA Tacoma on Friday to begin a rehab assignment. He is expected to play at least three games and possibly join the Mariners in Minnesota on Monday. J.P. Crawford (left ankle sprain) picked up his activity level and is expected to go out on a rehab assignment with High A Modesto on Tuesday. “The hope is he plays in two or three games and then joins us in Oakland (next weekend),” Servais said.

(left ankle sprain) picked up his activity level and is expected to go out on a rehab assignment with High A Modesto on Tuesday. “The hope is he plays in two or three games and then joins us in Oakland (next weekend),” Servais said. Connor Sadzeck (right elbow inflammation) tried to play light catch on Friday morning and still felt discomfort in the elbow. He’ll have more tests and MRI on his elbow.

(right elbow inflammation) tried to play light catch on Friday morning and still felt discomfort in the elbow. He’ll have more tests and MRI on his elbow. Chasen Bradford (right forearm strain) won’t pick up a baseball for another seven days.

(right forearm strain) won’t pick up a baseball for another seven days. Hunter Strickland (Grade 2 lat strain) and Felix Hernandez (Grade 1 lat strain) will throw live batting practice sessions Sunday, likely in Tacoma. Strickland will throw one inning while Hernandez will throw three innings in the session.

(Grade 2 lat strain) and (Grade 1 lat strain) will throw live batting practice sessions Sunday, likely in Tacoma. Strickland will throw one inning while Hernandez will throw three innings in the session. Sam Tuivailala (dead arm, Achilles surgery) threw a bullpen session on Friday and “it went well.” He’ll throw another bullpen on Sunday.

(dead arm, Achilles surgery) threw a bullpen session on Friday and “it went well.” He’ll throw another bullpen on Sunday. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder surgery) was checked out by team doctors in Seattle and will report to the team’s complex in Arizona. Vizcaino was acquired along with lefty Jesse Biddle from the Braves in a trade that sent Anthony Swarzak to Atlanta.