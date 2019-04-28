Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger was out of Sunday’s starting lineup against the Texas Rangers after falling on his shoulder awkwardly trying to make a catch in Saturday night’s 15-1 loss.

“Mitch is a bit sore today,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “It was kind of a weird fall, the way he dove for the ball. It is never for a lack of effort. So we’ll give him today and tomorrow’s (an off day), and we’ll see where he is at.”

Servais said Haniger jammed his arm when he fell on his shoulder.

“They are looking at it this morning, but it’s not broken or anything like that,” Servais said. “It’s just precautionary stuff and fingers crossed.”

Smith struggling

One of the Mariners’ top priorities is getting center fielder Mallex Smith out of his funk.

Smith has not had a hit since April 18 and is in an 0-for-20 slide that has dropped his batting average to .172. On Saturday night, he dropped a routine fly ball that led to three unearned runs.

“Sometimes, guys put so much pressure on themselves to get the big hit or make a great play,” Servais said. “Just go out and play like you’re playing Wiffle Ball in the backyard. You walk up there and you just hit it, and you just go catch it. He will be fine. He’s a good player and we have to do what we can to get him in a good spot.”

Injury updates

Right-hand reliever Gerson Bautista (pectoral) is feeling better, according to Servais, and is expected to get into an extended spring training game either Monday or Tuesday.

Right-hand reliever Sam Tuivailala (achilles) has thrown in one extended spring training game and is expected to get into another one Monday. “He is getting close to the point of going on an official rehab assignment,” Servais said.

Starter Wade LeBlanc (oblique) is still progressing faster than expected. Servais said the left-hander could have a couple of mound sessions next week, then possibly get a start on a rehab assignment.