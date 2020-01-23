The Mariners have lost their best player to injury 2½ weeks before spring training.

At Thursday’s pre-spring training luncheon, general manager Jerry Dipoto announced that All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger won’t be ready for opening day March 26.

Dipoto received a phone call Monday evening that Haniger suffered a setback injury to his abdominal core while working out in the Bay Area. The early prognosis is that Haniger will need surgery and will be out 6-8 weeks.

The injury stems from the surgery to repair a ruptured testicle that ended Haniger’s 2019 season.

Last season, Haniger slashed .220/.314/.463 (batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage) with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 63 games. In 2018, he made the All-Star Game and ended the year slashing .285/.366/.493 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI in 157 games.

M's will look at the outfield market to possibly find a stopgap, but it's not a priority because they believe Haniger will be back end of April. They could roll with Mallex in center, Kyle Lewis in LF or RF and use Jake Fraley and Braden Bishop and even Dee Gordon in the OF — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) January 23, 2020

This story will be updated.