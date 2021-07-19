For Mitch Haniger, three days of work yielded production that many players would love to have over seven days. And his performance in the opening series out of the All-Star break earned the Mariners outfielder a fancy watch.

On Monday afternoon, Haniger was named the American League player of the week for his efforts against the Angels.

Over the three-game series at Angel Stadium, Haniger posted a .455/.533/1.092 slash line, tallying five hits in 15 plate appearances, including a double and two home runs. Haniger scored seven runs and drove in six runs while working a pair of walks and getting hit by a pair of pitches. He also didn’t strike out in the series.

It’s first time receiving the weekly honors. He’s the first Mariners players to be named AL player of the week since Tim Beckham picked up the award for the opening week of the 2019 season.

He will take a nine-game hitting streak into to Tuesday’s two-game series at Coors Field against the Rockies. Over those nine games, he has a .394/.475/.788 slash line with a double, four homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.

After missing most of the 2019 season and all of the shortened 2020 season due to multiple surgeries for a variety of injuries, all stemming from fouling a pitch into his groin, the 30-year-old Haniger is having a tremendous comeback season.

He’s played in 89 games this season, posting a .266/.322/.509 slash line with 17 doubles, a triple, 22 homers, 58 RBI, 65 runs scored, 26 walks and 88 strikeouts. He leads the Mariners in homers, RBI, slugging percentage and runs scored.