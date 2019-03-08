A major overhaul of his swing is helping Fraley hit .368 with two home runs in his first spring in the Mariners' organization.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Get Jake Fraley going about his swing and one minute quickly becomes 10.

“I could talk about my swing for an hour if you want,” he said inside the Mariners’ clubhouse Friday afternoon.

No time for that here — maybe another day, in another setting — but Fraley is happy to offer the Cliffs Notes’ version of the swing changes that have helped him become one of the Mariners’ more surprising developments of spring training.

Ask Fraley, and the 23-year-old outfielder out of Louisiana State isn’t all at surprised at what he’s been able to do in his first major-league camp.

“I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” he said. “Everything you guys are seeing is exactly what I expected.”

In 10 Cactus League games (six starts), Fraley is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs, three walks, seven strikeouts and a 1.297 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“He’s had a really good spring, not really knowing the player at all before he came in here,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We liked what we saw early on, how he goes about his business. … He’s still got plenty to work on and things to learn, but I like how he’s wired. I like the questions he asks. He’s very into the game.”

Servais, then scouting for the Angels, recalled watching Fraley play at LSU in 2015.

“He’s a much different player now than he was then,” Servais said. “Back then I would say he was a speed player, kind of slapped the ball around the field. And he’s not trying to slap the ball anywhere — other than over the fence right now.”

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Fraley realized early his old swing wasn’t going to play in pro ball. He began working with Lorenzo Garmendia of Gradum Baseball in Miami to overhaul his swing.

BACK 2⃣BACK! Jake Fraley hits a 2-run homer to the concrete followed by Chris Mariscal on the next at-bat. #MarinersST @Mariners pic.twitter.com/59wUzfHhRz — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) February 26, 2019

“It’s funny, when I look back on my swing, I don’t even know how I hit at LSU,” Fraley said. “In college, I was a big ‘hands’ guy. I was always taught to throw my hands at the baseball, because that would get your bat to the ball as quick as possible. But when you do that, you take out 95 percent of the biggest muscles in your body. The only thing you have going to the ball are your forearms, your biceps and your triceps and some core, but you’re taking out your biggest muscles in that swing.”

And now?

“For me, what I’ve changed is now everything is going to the baseball — my hands are the last thing to go. It’s like a slingshot. When you do that, it allows me to get the barrel of the bat through the zone early, and now my margin of error is now this big (holds his hands two feet apart) whereas before it was this big (much smaller). My timing had to be nearly perfect for me to do real damage (before). And now with my margin for error being bigger, I can catch the ball deep and not be perfect in my timing and still do damage.”

Fraley continued to work with Garmendia during the offseason to refine his swing, and after games this spring they talk on the phone after Garmendia breaks down video of Fraley’s at-bats.

“Being able to collaborate with him each and every day, that’s the stuff behind the scenes. And now you guys are seeing the results of it,” Fraley said.

The Mariners acquired Fraley on Nov. 7 in the trade that sent Mike Zunino to Tampa Bay. Fraley was, for most, the secondary piece in the package, next to speedy center fielder Mallex Smith.

Surely, few fans in Seattle knew of Fraley before the trade, and Fraley said he knew very little about Seattle. He was born in Maryland, raised in Delaware, played his college ball in the South. He’s never been to the Northwest.

As his trade to the Mariners was being finalized, Fraley had just finished a yoga session — his wife, 18-month-old son and newborn daughter were all sleeping — when he got a 1 a.m. call from his agent informing him of the deal.

“The Rays were reiterating to me and my agent how much they loved me and how we were a big part of the future, so we didn’t expect too much. It all came out of left field,” he said. “But it ended up being such a blessing. I’m so excited to be here and I’m learning a lot from a lot of the guys here.”

Limited by a knee injury in 2017 and slowed by toe injury early in 2018, Fraley rebounded to hit .347 with four home runs and a .962 OPS in 66 games for the Rays’ Class A affiliate in the Florida State League last year. He’s scheduled to begin this season in Double-A Arkansas.