Following the buzz on social media and television that Dee Strange-Gordon received when he recently wore a pair of custom designed white cleats with bright red and yellow logo of In-N-Out Burger on them, the preeminent local burger chain in the area — Dicks’ Drive-in — wasn’t about to be left out in this party.

Dick’s Drive-In put out a “cleat challenge” to the Mariners on Twitter on Thursday, with a picture of the franchise’s bright orange logo imposed on to a pair of navy and white cleats. The tweet read:

@Mariners We don’t want to name names, but it came to our attention that a player wore a rival burger stands logo – we wanted to reach out with a compromise – some local cleats and $1,000 gift certificate pledge to the first M’s player that reps the #HometownBurger – any takers?! pic.twitter.com/HQzufSMzTT — Dick's Drive-Ins (@DicksDriveIns) September 10, 2020

Not surprisingly Mariners’ outfielder Braden Bishop, who went to the University of Washington and had more than his fair share of Dick’s burgers in his college days, accepted the challenge with a certain condition — that the $1000 gift certificate be used to feed the hardworking Washington firefighters currently battling the many wildfires in the state.

Bishop, from his account @BradenBishop7 quote-tweeted his answer to Dick’s, which read:

I will wear them! But on one condition, the $1000 goes to feeding the firefighters fighting fires around the state. Do we have a deal? https://t.co/ZuYAJXTmDg — Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) September 10, 2020

After the intrasquad game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma was canceled due to unhealthy air quality due to the smoke from the forest fires settling in the Puget Sound, Bishop talked to the media via video conference about the cleat challenge.

“We’ve been talking actually,” Bishop said. “I think they are trying to find and artist and I will send them some cleats up there.”

Strange-Gordon’s cleats were custom made by Marcus Rivero, a renowned shoe artist out of Florida, who goes by the handle of Soles by Sir. Rivero has designed hundreds of pairs of shoes for some of the top athletes in all levels of sports.

There is also local shoe artist and current UW student Andrew Urrutia, who has done shoe designs for Felix Hernandez and other Mariners players under his company TrainKicks.

Dick’s agreed to use the gift certificate toward the firefighters. The two parties are working out the details to best get the food to firefighters.

“That was what agreed to, so I’m really happy about that,” he said.

Born and raised and California, Bishop grew up eating In-N-Out burger, but when he attended University of Washington, he would hit up the original Dick’s Drive-In located in Wallingford.

“Usually a couple cheeseburgers, a couple of orders of fries and milkshake,” Bishop said of his usual order at Dick’s. “It is a little different than In-N-Out so it took some getting used to, but I got used to it.”

For Huskies and Mariners fans, it isn’t surprising to see Bishop volunteer for the situation. He’s always been active when it comes to charity and raising awareness and funding for causes. He started his 4Mom foundation while at Washington to help raise money and awareness for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease after his mom was diagnosed with it in 2014. She passed away on October 5 of 2019.