Outfielder Braden Bishop, the former Washington Husky who suffered a lacerated spleen Friday night playing in a game for Class AAA Tacoma, remained hospitalized Thursday after undergoing a procedure for the injury.

Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters before Thursday’s game against Houston that he did not know how long Bishop would be hospitalized. Servais said he did not know the procedure Bishop had undergone, but that “he may be in (the hospital) for another day or two.”

Bishop remained in the game Friday after the injury, then was called up by the Mariners on Sunday after the team traded outfielder Jay Bruce to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bishop started Tuesday for the Mariners, but came out before the fifth inning, not knowing how serious the injury was. Tests Wednesday led to the diagnosis of a lacerated spleen.

Such injuries are very uncommon and Servais said he had never of a such an injury occurring from being hit by a pitch.

Reinforcements coming soon?

Reliever Hunter Strickland (lat strain) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is still scheduled to throw live batting practice at Tacoma on Sunday before going on a rehab assignment.

Starter Felix Hernandez (lat strain) also had a bullpen throwing sessions, and is also expected to throw live batting practice in Tacoma before beginning a rehab assignments.

Servais told reporters that second baseman Dee Gordon (right wrist bone bruise), first baseman Ryon Healy (lower back inflammation) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (left ankle sprain) remain on schedule begin rehab assignments this weekend.