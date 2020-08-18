With their bullpen taxed from heavy usage over the last few days and outfielder Mallex Smith showing no signs of contributing or even cracking the starting lineup given his struggles at the plate, the Mariners optioned the personable outfielder to the alternate training site before Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles and recalled reliever Art Warren from the practice squad to provide bullpen depth.

Smith, who joined summer camp two weeks late after failing to meet the initial COVID-19 intake testing requirements, lost his starting center-field job to Kyle Lewis and playing time in the corner outfield spots to infielders Tim Lopes, Dylan Moore and Dee Gordon.

With Smith optioned, Kyle Lewis is the only true outfielder on the active roster. But with the Mariners returning home on Wednesday to open a quick five-game homestand, it would seem likely that they will option a reliever back to Tacoma and call up either Jake Fraley or Braden Bishop from Tacoma. Both are playing well in the intrasquad games and give the Mariners a legitimate option in center field when Lewis needs a day off or to play next to Lewis in a corner spot.

When Smith has played in games in 2020, he hasn’t played well, scuffling at the plate while still being prone to miscues in the outfield and on the bases. In 14 games this season with a total of 47 plate appearances, Smith has a .133/.170/.178 slash line with two doubles, three RBI, two stolen bass, 13 strikeouts and two walks.

This follows up a somewhat disappointing 2019 season where he posted a .227/.300/.335 slash line with nine doubles, six triples, 47 RBIs, a MLB-leading 46 stolen bases, nine walks, 42 strikeouts and five errors in the outfield. Smith missed much of spring training after injuring his arm in an offseason workout. He started off the season slow at the plate while making mistakes on routine outfield plays, earning a demotion to Tacoma in May.

Warren has spent the 2020 season in Tacoma at the alternate training site, pitching in intrasquad games. He was a September call-up last season, appearing in six games and throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings with two walks and five strikeouts.