Despite a rough outing on Sunday, Whalen has pitched well this spring and opened the eyes of the Mariners' coaching staff.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Following a brutal outing on Sunday, right-hander Rob Whalen was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma on Monday.

“It had nothing to do with yesterday’s outing, just to be clear on that,” manager Scott Servais said. “It was on the docket for him to be sent out to keep him going in the right direction.”

With the regular season looming and Cactus League games limited, Whalen needed to go to the minor league side to continue to pitch on normal rest. He was ticketed for Tacoma’s rotation coming into spring.

Whalen struggled in his final Cactus League start against the Indians. He was credited with two innings pitched, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Whalen didn’t help himself with a pair of throwing errors that led to runs being scored. He actually worked into the third inning, but never recorded an out.

Prior to that outing, Whalen had been solid, pitching a total of 11 innings and allowing two earned runs with 22 strikeouts and four walks. It has been a re-birth for him after issues with depression and injuries pushed him away from baseball during last season. After seeking help for the depression, working himself into better shape and changing his thinking about baseball, he came to camp and opened the eyes of Servais and the coaching staff.

“Really good story with an outstanding spring training for him,” Servais said. “To do the whole turnover in his life and how he’s handling things off the field, often times you don’t see the results right away on the field, but good for him. He’s in better shape. he’s lost some weight. His stuff looks better. Quite frankly I thought it was the best curveball we’ve had in camp — not yesterday. But the previous outings had been very good. He’s certainly got something to feel good about and build on. We are going to need him. He will help us at some point this year.”

That need may come sooner than expected. The Mariners don’t need a fifth starter until April 11th. It’s become evident that Erasmo Ramirez won’t be ready to make that start. That leaves either Whalen or Ariel Miranda to make that start. Miranda is scheduled to start on Tuesday in a minor league game and could be optioned to Tacoma in the coming days to continue work on normal rest as well. The Mariners are expected to have only four starting pitchers on their opening day roster.

“It could be Miranda,” Servais said. “It could be Rob Whalen. Miranda has done it before. Miranda has been very good in the first half and not so good in the second half throughout his career, he’s the guy with the experience. He’s the guy that will probably get the first shot at coming up and filling that spot.”