TORONTO — Mariners manager Scott Servais, should he need them, will have versatile options to deploy off his bench during the American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays.

One option at some point in the playoffs could be a new face in the outfield.

Outfield prospect Cade Marlowe, 25, was a surprise addition to the team’s traveling party. He is not included on the initial 26-player roster announced Friday morning, but it is possible he could make his major-league debut during the playoffs, depending how far the Mariners advance.

Earlier this week, Sam Haggerty (groin) and Jesse Winker (neck) both landed on the 10-day injured list. They are unlikely to return for the playoffs.

“Cade can play defense, he can run and he hits — (and) he’s got power,” Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, said Thursday. “He’s a sneaky good prospect.”

Marlowe was a 20th-round pick out of West Georgia in 2019. He hit 23 homers with 102 RBIs and 42 steals between Class AA Arkansas and Class AAA Tacoma this year.

Teams can make changes to their roster at the beginning of each playoff series or promote players from the taxi squad if there are injuries on the 26-player roster.