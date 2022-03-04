PEORIA, Ariz. — After almost two full years — 724 days to be exact — Mariners fans will once again be allowed to walk through the side gate of the team’s spring training complex and wander the back fields to watch the daily baseball workouts.

The Mariners announced that the complex will be open to fans from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST, starting Saturday morning and running through the remainder of minor league spring training, which is April 3.

Fans have not been allowed access to the back fields of the complex since Major League Baseball canceled spring training on March 12, 2020, as a precaution because of COVID-19.

After playing a shortened 2020 season without fans for the regular season, MLB decided not to allow fans to enter team complexes out of safety for players who often have to walk among fans to get to certain areas of the complex.

With more than 90% of Mariners minor league players fully vaccinated and COVID-19 cases slowly declining, the safety guidelines are not required to be as strict. The Mariners haven’t issued any rules pertaining to the back fields, but roped off areas — similar to past years — have been set up to keep some distancing for players.

Of course, these workouts will feature only minor league players. With MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association locked into a bitter battle over a new collective bargaining agreement, and the MLB owners instituting a player lockout on Dec. 2, big league players and minor league prospects on the 40-man roster, including top prospect Julio Rodriguez, are not allowed on the premises.

Still for fans who are interested in the organization’s future and want to see potential big leaguers or stars up close, or for fans just missing baseball, the workouts offer a chance to see baseball up close.

Per multiple media outlets, the Mariners have one of the top farm systems in MLB — ranked No. 1 by Baseball America and No. 2 by The Athletic and Baseball Prospectus and No. 6 by ESPN — led by the ultra-talented Rodriguez, who looks like a budding star and is considered one of the top three prospects in all of baseball.

To protect him from a Rule 5 draft that might not happen now because of the lockout, the Mariners were forced to put Rodriguez on the 40-man roster in December making him part of the MLBPA and ineligible to participate.

But looking at the Mariners’ top 30 prospects in the organization per MLB Pipeline, only Rodriguez (No. 1), right-handed pitcher Matt Brash (No. 10), right-handed pitcher Juan Then (No. 14), outfielder Alberto Rodriguez (No. 21) and left-hander pitcher Aaron Fletcher (No. 23) are on the 40-man roster.

That leaves a large contingent of prospects at the camps, including top pitching prospect George Kirby, who is ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in MLB by Baseball America, and leads a cadre of hard-throwing pitching prospects. Fans will also be enamored with Noelvi Marte, the 20-year-old man-child of a shortstop prospect, whom Baseball America ranks as the No. 18 prospect in baseball.

Kirby flashed a fastball that touched 98 mph and disappearing change-up during a live batting practice session on Thursday while Marte has provided jaw-dropping moments during the current minor league minicamp, including a laser of a homer against the Padres in a scrimmage game.

Speaking of games, minor league spring training games begin on March 14. But details as to exact locations of the games and if fans will be able to attend them — they are usually in the afternoon after morning workouts — has yet to be determined by each team.

Other prospects from Seattle’s top 30 who will be participating in workouts:

No. 4: Emerson Hancock, RHP

No. 5: Harry Ford, C

No. 6: Zach DeLoach, OF

No. 7. Brandon Williamson, LHP

No. 8: Connor Phillips, RHP

No. 9: Levi Stoudt, RHP

No. 11: Edwin Arroyo, SS

No. 12: Adam Macko, LHP

No. 13: Milkar Perez, 3B

No. 15: Michael Morales, RHP

No. 16: Starlin Aguilar, 3B

No. 17: Gabriel Gonzalez, OF

No. 18: Isaiah Campbell, RHP

No. 19: Kaden Polcovich, SS-2B

No. 20: Bryce Miller, RHP

No. 22: Jonatan Clase, OF

No. 24: Sam Carlson, RHP

No. 25: Taylor Dollard, RHP

No. 26: Tyler Keenan, 1B-3B

No. 27: Cade Marlowe, OF

No. 28: Patrick Frick, SS

No. 29: Luis Bolivar, OF

No. 30: Juan Pinto, LHP

Also

The Mariners had two players receive suspensions for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

Right-handed pitcher Luiz Baez received a 60-game suspension without pay for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program.

Bernie Martinez, also a right-handed pitcher, received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for LGD-4033 and Ostarine, performance-enhancing substances in violation of the program.

Baez, 21, posted a 2-2 record with a 5.08 ERA in appearances for the Arizona Complex League Mariners in 2021. In 28 1/3 innings, he struck out 41 batters and walked 31.

Martinez, 25, pitched in 28 games for three different affiliates, posting a 4-2 record with a 7.31 ERA. In 56 2/3 innings, he struck out 52 batters with 23 walks. He pitched most of the season at High-A Everett, making 25 appearances where he had a 6.70 ERA. He was a non-drafted free agent signing out of Incarnate Word University in 2019.