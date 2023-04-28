TORONTO — The last time they met on the artificial turf of the now renovated Rogers Centre, the two teams delivered two games of brilliant and exciting baseball in the first-ever American League Wild Card series.

In the first year under the newly expanded playoff system, the Mariners rolled into Toronto, riding the wave of emotion from clinching their first postseason appearance since 2001, and won the first two games to advance to the American League Division Series.

Both teams have expectations for a return to the postseason in 2023 with an improved showing.

But really only one is currently performing like a postseason caliber team — and it isn’t the Mariners.

Failing to capitalize on a passel of base runners with poor situational hitting approaches and results — a seasonlong problem — the Mariners lost their third consecutive game, falling 3-2 to the Blue Jays.

With the win, Toronto improved to 17-9 while the Mariners dropped to 11-15.

It was a rematch of Game 1 of last season’s AL wild card series in the same building with Mariners starting their ace Luis Castillo and the Blue Jays going with big right-hander Alek Manoah.

The pitching duel featured plenty of velocity and movement but not much in the way of consistency or command.

Both pitchers made it through just five innings due to high pitch counts.

Castillo wasn’t quite as sharp as his wild card performance against Toronto, but that would’ve been difficult to replicate. He allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Manoah also allowed two runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning, Toronto scratched a run out against reliever Trevor Gott, which proved to be the difference.

The Mariners were a grotesque 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners on base including four on second base with two outs.

They’ve scored a total of two runs over their last 25 innings.

This story will be updated.