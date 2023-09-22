ARLINGTON, Texas — Much has changed in the 3 1/2 months since the Mariners and Rangers last saw each other.

That was way back at the beginning of June. Remember?

You could be forgiven if you’d forgotten. The Mariners could be too.

And, yes, they’ll want to quickly erase from their memory whatever that was that happened Friday night in a deflating 8-5 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field in the opener of a three-game series that will go a long way in determining the final AL West picture.

The Rangers built an 8-0 lead through five innings, then held on through a nervous finish with their maligned bullpen, which staved off the Mariners’ late rally.

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three wild-card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tiebreaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs) To make playoffs: 66.1%

To win division: 30.8%

Games remaining: 10 More

The Mariners loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but Texas rookie third baseman Josh Jung made a diving stop to rob Ty France of a hit to record the game’s final out, stranding the bases loaded.

“These two teams are going to swing at each other here for the next week and a half — that’s just what’s going to happen,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “The games are going to go back and forth, and you’re never out of the game. I give our guys credit. We battled back after a rocky start.”

At 85-68, the Rangers move into first place atop the division, with the Mariners (84-69) falling a full game back of the lead with nine games remaining.

Mariners rookie Bryce Miller was ineffective in his second road start against the Rangers, allowing six runs (all earned) in 4.1 innings.

Corey Seager hit a solo homer in the first inning and rookie Evan Carter added a three-run blast in the second to give Texas an early 4-0 lead.

Texas added four more runs in the fifth inning.

The Rangers’ offensive onslaught was reminiscent of their three-game sweep of the Mariners here in early June, when the Rangers outscored the Mariners 30-9.

At the time, the Rangers were one of the hottest teams in baseball, and they looked poised to run away with the AL West title.

The Mariners were in a tailspin after that series, with a 29-30 record and a 9.5-game deficit in the division.

But from July 1 to Sept. 1, the Mariners emerged as the hottest team in baseball, jumping back into the division race and making a second straight postseason appearance a real possibility.

They’ll needed a bounce-back performance over the weekend to get back on track.

The Mariners offense struggled early against Texas starter Dane Dunning early Friday.

Dunning held the Mariners hitless through four innings, facing only one batter over the minimum.

Down 8-0, the Mariners finally mounted a rally in the sixth inning.

J.P. Crawford led off the inning with an infield single, Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Cal Raleigh turned on a changeup from Dunning and sent it 419 feet out to right field.

It was Raleigh’s 30th homer of the season, cutting the Mariners’ deficit to 8-3 and soon forcing the Rangers to turn to their bullpen.

Josh Rojas later drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in another run for the Mariners, prompting another call to the Texas bullpen.

Andrew Heaney came in and got Crawford to ground out on the first pitch to end the inning, stranding the bases loaded.