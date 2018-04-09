Mariners starter Marco Gonzales struggled with command, leaving far too many pitches over the plate and elevated in the strike zone.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The score was bad. How they got down by so much was worse. And they held their breath as the big man lumbered down the bases.

Snuffing out the possible added indignity of not only being shellacked, 10-0, but also no-hit, well, that had to happen as soon as possible. So in the top of the seventh inning on frigid night at Kauffman Stadium, the Mariners needed Daniel Vogelbach to be fast — something that he isn’t and never expected to be.

When Vogelbach’s hard ground ball up the middle was initially knocked down and nearly gloved behind second base by a diving Alcides Escobar, it seemed like it could be the traditional great play that saves a no-hitter.

But Escobar couldn’t quite get the ball and get to his feet to fire to first. He could only look at the ball on the ground as Vogelbach crossed first base. The no-hit bid of Jakob Junis had come to an end on an infield single by Vogelbach, which isn’t something you’d expect.

But the No. 1 was put up on the scoreboard under the letter H for hits for Seattle on the scoreboard. And that was all that mattered. Because at the same time, the Royals had 12 under their hit tally, signaling the game had been over about three innings before that.

Dee Gordon gave the Mariners their second hit in the eighth inning, but Vogelbach’s infield single relieved all the pressure.

It was just a few cold days ago that Seattle put up 11 runs in a victory over the Twins. But Junis shut them down and the Royals shut them out.

The right-hander pitched seven shutout innings, allowing the one hit with two walks and three strikeouts. The only ball hit crisply by the Mariners was Vogelbach’s single.

Meanwhile, Mariners starter Marco Gonzales produced quite the opposite outing. The young lefty struggled with command, leaving far too many pitches over the plate and elevated in the strike zone. Even the current Royals lineup, which has been weakened by payroll decisions and injuries, was going to take advantage.

Kansas City banged out three consecutive hits to start the game, including a two-run double from Mike Moustakas. The Royals added another run on two more hits in the inning.

After a scoreless second inning, Gonzales never made it out of the third, giving up a run-scoring double.

The Royals hung a five spot in the fourth inning on Casey Lawrence to put the game completely out of reach.

How bad was it? Seattle used Taylor Motter to pitch an inning of relief.