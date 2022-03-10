After a cold winter and an MLB lockout that lasted 99 days, baseball is coming back — and with it, the optimism and hope of a new season coupled with occasional Seattle April sun breaks.
With Thursday’s agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, we can finally turn our attention away from contentious talks at the bargaining table and focus instead on the 2022 Mariners.
With just over $70 million of salary committed so far, the M’s have money to spend and potential deals to make. And with spring training games set to begin as soon as next week, a full offseason’s worth of deals will have to be squeezed into a week.
When we left off, the Mariners had just signed reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and added utility infielder Adam Frazier to kick off the offseason in November. But Seattle has since been linked to other big names still on the market, including Kris Bryant, Trevor Story and Seiya Suzuki.
The M’s knocked on the door of the postseason last season. Will they make the moves to push them over the top in what should be a frenzied week of action? Follow the latest news and rumors here.
As the MLB free agency and offseason ramp back up, here are the additions the Mariners have made so far.
Mariners' top free agent and trade targets
Top free agent targets
Kris Bryant, IF/OF
Trevor Story, SS
Seiya Suzuki, OF
Tyler Anderson, LHP
Potential trade targets
Matt Chapman, 3B, A’s
Matt Olson, 1B, A’s
Frankie Montas, RHP, A’s
Chris Bassitt, RHP, A’s
Sonny Gray, RHP, Reds
Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pirates
Brian Anderson, OF, Marlins
—Ryan Divish
Here’s who Mariners could target once MLB free agency resumes
After 99 excruciating days of waiting and wondering when or if it would return, watching the back and forth of the pugilistic negotiations between the Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association play out on social media, one of the most anticipated seasons in recent Mariners history can restart with the same sense of urgency that was felt when the 2021 season ended.
On Thursday afternoon, the lockout that was initiated by MLB owners on Dec. 2 officially came to an end with an agreement being reached by both sides on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.
That means the offseason that was put on hold with a transaction freeze due to the lockout can now resume, meaning teams can now sign free agents and consummate trades with other teams.
Or put simply: It’s Jerry Dipoto’s time.
The Mariners president of baseball operations can finally resume his offseason plans of adding impact hitters to a lineup that struggled to hit or score runs with any sort of consistency last season and is now without Kyle Seager, who hit 35 homers and drove in 100 RBI in 2021.
Will they make a run at versatile free agent infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant, a former MVP with the Cubs, who can play third base, left field and first base while providing offensive punch?
Or do they try to go after Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and give him a contract north of $150 million to play either second base or third base?
