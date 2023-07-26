MINNEAPOLIS — The rejuvenated offensive power production of Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore continued Wednesday in the sweltering heat of the Twin Cities to lead the Seattle Mariners to an 8-7 victory over the Twins.

Wait, Dylan Moore?

Indeed, Moore hit a pair of homers and drove in four runs while Rodriguez tallied a pair of doubles and a solo homer to lead the Mariners offense.

Seattle needed every one of those runs as the Twins stormed back late in the game, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and reducing an 8-3 lead to just one run.

But the Mariners bullpen was able to hang on with Gabe Speier, Justin Topa and Andres Munoz each working a scoreless frame to close out the victory and a series win.

The Mariners made Twins All-Star starter Joe Ryan work in the 90-degree heat, fouling off borderline pitches and forcing him back into the strike zone. Seattle hitters fouled off 25 pitches from Ryan. He threw a total of 95 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Rodriguez led off the game with a double to right-center and scored on Teoscar Hernandez’s broken bat single to center.

Moore hit his first homer of the game, a line drive over the wall in left field made it 2-0.

Rodriguez, who hit a pair of homers in Tuesday’s win, pushed the lead to 3-0 when he clubbed a solo homer into the upper deck in left field. It was his 17th homer of the season.

The Mariners pushed the lead to 8-3 in the fifth inning against the Twins bullpen, highlighted by Moore’s three-run blast.

Seattle got an uneven start from Bryce Miller.

After allowing a pair of solo homers to Christian Vazquez and Edouard Julien in the third inning and another solo blast to Matt Wallner in the fourth inning, Miller started the sixth inning but couldn’t finish it.

With one out, he allowed another solo homer to Wallner — a towering opposite-field blast into the upper deck in left-center. Miller looked like he might get out of the inning when he got Willi Castro to fly out to center. But Trevor Larnach doubled to right-center and scored on Kyle Farmer’s hard single to right, ending Miller’s outing.

Brought in to put an end to the rally, Matt Brash gave up a towering double to Joey Gallo that landed on the warning track that scored a run. Christan Vazquez followed with another single to score Gallo and cut the lead to 8-7.

This story will be updated.