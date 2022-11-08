LAS VEGAS — The Mariners have opted against the possibility of paying Mitch Haniger a salary of $19.65 million for only next season. But they haven’t ruled out the possibility of paying the veteran outfielder a lower salary over multiple seasons.

During Tuesday’s media session at the MLB general managers meetings, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto confirmed that the organization is not expected extend a qualifying offer to Haniger before Thursday’s deadline.

“I don’t think we are,” Dipoto said. “We’ve been in touch with Mitch and our hope is to work something out to have him come back. As we expected, obviously he’s now a free agent, and we knew that was going to be part of this before he ever reached free agency. We will continue to be in contact throughout. Our goal is to bring him back. It remains to be seen whether that’s a reality.”

Even though he missed a large portion of the 2022 season due to a high-ankle sprain, Haniger’s close connection with his teammates and the success made the idea of playing elsewhere difficult to imagine.

In the aftermath of the 18-inning loss to the Astros, ending their postseason run, Haniger admitted he would prefer to be back in Seattle.

“I’ve loved playing here and hope to continue to play here,” he said. “I’m a really big fan of guys here, and I’ve had a blast playing, especially the last few years. I hope to be back in a Mariners uniform.”

A leader by example on daily basis with his obsessive focus on preparation and growing more vocal with each season, Haniger a felt a level of “ownership,” helping establish what is expected from a player on the team.

Dipoto could see the attachment growing.

“I would say over the last couple of years that has escalated more for Mitch,” Dipoto said. “I think where our team is now, he likes our team. He likes where we are. He likes how our situation has evolved. I think he appreciates playing in Seattle and all of those things I think give us some type of advantage. But you know, at the end of the day, free agency is a little bit of a crapshoot and we understood that was going to be part of the process.”

The Mariners could’ve increased their odds of Haniger’s return by extending the qualifying offer of one year at $19.65 million (the average of the top 150 salaries in MLB). It would’ve represented a massive salary increase from the $7.75 million he made last season in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The $19.65 million is more than the combined $14.87 million he made over six seasons with the Mariners.

It would’ve also made Haniger’s free agent market a little less profitable. Any team that signs a player who declined a qualifying offer must forfeit a draft pick in the upcoming draft.

The Mariners would’ve also received draft pick compensation if Haniger had declined the offer and signed elsewhere.

But the idea of paying Haniger close to $20 million for one season and then having him become a free agent after 2023 wasn’t palatable to the Mariners.

“We have a lot of needs that we would like to fill, and we’d like to have as much (payroll) flexibility in doing that as we can,” Dipoto said. “That would be a sizable one-year commitment when we would prefer to work out something that makes a little bit more sense for us and for Mitch too.”

Haniger played in just 57 games in 2022, posting a .246/.308/.429 slash line with eight doubles, 11 homers and 34 RBI. He missed time on the COVID-19 injured list and suffered a high-ankle sprain in his first game back that kept him out three and half months. But the 2021 version of Haniger, who played in 157 games, has plenty of value to the Mariners and other teams. He posted a .253/.318/.485 slash line with 23 doubles, 39 homers and 100 RBI.

This story will be updated