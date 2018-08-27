A slick-fielding first baseman and top athlete, White's hitting is starting to blossom, including increased power production at the plate.

SAN DIEGO — Evan White might be one of the few minor league players that isn’t ready for the grueling grind of full season baseball to end.

The No. 2-rated prospect in the Mariners’ organization is on a hitting tear in the final weeks of High-A Modesto’s season, earning some deserved honors as well. White was named the California League player of the week on Monday for games played Aug. 20-26.

How good was he during that week?

In five games, White batted .588 (10 for 17) with a .652 on-base percentage, 1.353 slugging percentage, three doubles, two triples, two homers, five walks, 11 RBIs and a stolen base. That’s pretty good.

But the uptick in production at the plate has been longer than the past week. White has been rolling for the last 20 games, hitting .397 (31 for 78) with a .473 on-base percentage, a .756 slugging percentage, seven doubles, three triples, five homers, 11 walks, 23 RBIs and two stolen bases. In 112 games with the Nuts, White has a slash line of .299/.365/.454 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers and 62 RBIs.

The increased power of a late is something the Mariners had hoped would blossom in his first full season. He was already an elite defensive first baseman with the speed and athleticism to play the outfield if needed when the Mariners selected him with the No. 17 of the 2017 draft out of Kentucky. The big question was whether White’s hitting would develop enough to keep him at a power position like first base.

The Mariners could move him to Class AA Arkansas for the Southern League playoffs. If not, White is expected to be the Seattle’s one player under the AA level to participate in the Arizona Fall League.

No. 4 prospect Julio Rodriguez named Dominican Summer League MVP

Julio Rodriguez’s first professional season was something more than a success. The Mariners No.4-rated prospect was named the Most Valuable Player of the Dominican Summer League after dominating the competition.

Rodriguez, who is just 17, posted a slash line of .315/.404/.525 — all tops in the DSL — in 59 games. He totaled 13 doubles, nine triples, five homers, 36 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He led the league in total hits (40), runs scored (50) and walks (30).

The Mariners signed Rodriguez as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic for $1.75 million in July of the 2017 international signing period. By rule, a player can’t participate in minor league games until age 17.