Reds 6, Mariners 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The Mariners’ victory hopes ended with a play at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Baserunner Danny Muno, who representing the tying run, was thrown out at home by second baseman Brandon Dixon to end the game. Seattle went into the bottom of the ninth down 6-4 after reliever Mike Morin blew a 4-2 lead in the top of the inning, allowing four runs, including a three-run homer to Tony Cruz.

The Mariners’ rally started with a one-out single from Chuck Taylor off the leg of reliever Dylan Floro. Muno later doubled down the left with two outs to put runners on second and third for Mariners’ No. 2 prospect Evan White. The young first baseman looked like he might have tied the game when he hit a comebacker off of Floro that bounced into shallow right field. Taylor scored easily. But Dixon’s throw easily beat Muno, who was waved home by third base coach Scott Brosius.

Daniel Vogelbach continued his torrid spring, checking in with a RBI single in the seventh inning. Vogelbach also drew a walk in the game. He’s now batting .478 (11-for-23) this spring with five doubles, two homers, seven walks and five RBI. He has a .613 on-base percentage this spring.

Player of the game

Mike Zunino continues to look better at the plate. He drew a walk in his first plate appearance and later scored on Andrew Romine’s single. In his second plate appearance, he fell behind 1-2 in the count, but singled up the middle to drive in a pair of runs. Zunino added another single in his third and final plate appearance of the game.

Quotable

“Zunino swung the bat pretty good and Vogey got a big hit late. I thought our at-bats overall today were pretty good. We’ve got to control the strikeouts. We’ve been striking out a little too much lately. But we are starting to get in the flow of it now.” — manager Scott Servais.

On Tap

The Mariners return to night games on Monday evening, hosting the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Stadium. Lefty Marco Gonzales will get the start for Seattle, while right-handed relievers Juan Nicasio, Edwin Diaz and Ryan Cook are all scheduled to pitch. Chicago will start right-hander Dylan Cease. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. Pacific. The game will be televised on Root Sports with a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

