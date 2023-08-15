KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Rojas wanted to prove himself, wanted to show his new teammates that he belonged, that the Mariners made a good decision to trade for him.

“You’re always trying to make a good first impression, which is a little bit of an added pressure on top of the normal pressures of the game,” Rojas said. “You want to be on the winning side of the trade.”

It didn’t happen immediately for Rojas or Dominic Canzone in the first week after arriving in the trade with Arizona for closer Paul Sewald.

Rojas was hitless in his first five games for the Mariners. Canzone had just two hits in his first 15 at-bats in a Seattle uniform.

Two weeks after the trade they’re starting to settle in, and at the most crucial moments, too.

Canzone, a rookie outfielder, hit a monster home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Sunday’s extra-innings loss to Baltimore at T-Mobile Park, his first homer with the Mariners.

“Something I’ll never forget,” Canzone said, adding, “I’m just so happy to be here, more than anything.”

In a similar spot the next day, Rojas drove in the game-tying run with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning Monday against Kansas City. He singled in the eighth inning and scored from first on Julio Rodriguez’s double down the left-field line.

“You’re just trying to find your role on the team, and the past few days have been a little more comfortable for me,” Rojas said Tuesday afternoon inside the visitors clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium. “I love it here. That was the biggest thing for me getting settled, just getting to know everybody and everyone being so encouraging and feeling like everybody has your back. We have some big-name guys on this team and they’ve been very supportive, very open with everything.”

The 29-year-old second baseman was in the starting lineup again Tuesday night against the Royals. He entered the game with five hits in his previous 10 at-bats, with five runs, one double, two RBI and one walk over the previous four games.

“They’re starting to assimilate to our programs, our language and what we talk about and feeling like you’re part of the team,” manager Scott Servais said. “Josh has more experience at the major-league level. He’s a little bit more talkative.

“Dom’s still kind of feeling his way. Just getting traded, and just getting to the big leagues [July 8] on top of it. He’s been a little bit more reserved.”

The newcomers are learning their new teammates and new coaches, and teammates and coaches are learning more about them each day, too.

Hitting coaches Tony Arnerich and Jarret DeHart have already suggested a couple of small swing tweaks for Rojas and Canzone.

“They’re working extremely hard,” Servais said. “They’ve been very open [to ideas], very coachable. They’re taking it and putting it in play, and you’re starting to see some results.”

Note

Shortstop J.P. Crawford is not with the team in Kansas City as he continues his recovery from a concussion. Crawford is eligible to return from the seven-day concussion list Thursday. Servais hopes Crawford will be able to join the team at some point on this 10-day road trip, but it’s too soon, he said, to know when that could be.