The last 48 hours for Dominic Canzone have been “chaos.”

The newly acquired Mariners outfielder was involved in a trade that sent reliever Paul Sewald to Arizona for Canzone and utility man Josh Rojas.

“Just caught off guard a little bit honestly,” Canzone, 25, said. “I’ve obviously never been part of a trade but just so excited to just get an opportunity. I mean there’s a lot of emotions going on obviously but if you get traded, somebody wants you so I feel right at home already.

“Everybody’s been very welcoming so far, nothing but good vibes so far. I’m so happy to be here and to get an opportunity.”

The Mariners started Canzone in right field and Rojas at second base Tuesday night against the Red Sox. Canzone was slotted fifth in the batting order with Rojas eighth. Canzone’s hitting was one reason why the Mariners wanted to go after him before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Newly acquired outfielder Dominic Canzone taking batting practice preparing for his first start for the Mariners in RF tonight against the Red Sox: pic.twitter.com/mNgGQ3xek9 — Michael Chavez (@RealMikeChavez) August 1, 2023

“The versatility helps getting him in the lineup and the left handed [at]-bats, helps us well,” manager Scott Servais said.

Rojas’ response to the news was to send a text message to his wife about the two of them and their two golden doodle dogs getting prepared to move, saying, “We got to get the dogs out to Seattle. We’re going to Seattle.”

Being familiar with players in the organization has been a big relief for Rojas, who mentioned he even practiced with shortstop J.P. Crawford during this year’s offseason.

“I came up playing with a couple of these guys,” he said. “I got to take some ground balls this offseason with J.P., so I’m familiar. I’ve seen some familiar faces, and they just came into Arizona and took two-of-three so I’m pretty familiar with a lot of guys. I’m excited to join this team.”

In his third stint with a new organization (Astros and Diamondbacks), Rojas said he just wants an opportunity to prove himself.

“I’m gonna get a chance and then you know,” he said, “I hope that I’m able to do that. I hope I’m able to help get some wins here and make a run. I watched that run they made last year from afar and I thought that was pretty awesome.

“The stadium is awesome. The city is awesome, and I’m excited to try to make one of those runs again this year.”

Servais said that when you acquire players in a trade, you want to give those players a chance to make a difference on their new team.

“You want them to get comfortable as quickly as possible,” Servais said. “There’s no better way of getting comfortable and feeling like you’re contributing to the team. So I want to give those guys ample opportunities and they’ve got some versatility.”

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said the team spent five or six days trying to acquire Rojas from Arizona and refused to give up.

“He can play defense and second and third,” Dipoto said. “He’s played some outfield and he can really run the bases. He’s probably as good at baseball awareness as you’re gonna find and has been described as a clubhouse glue guy.”

With Jarred Kelenic being out due to injury and no confirmed timeline to return, Dipoto said Canzone is a piece to look forward to in replacing him in the corner outfield spots and mimicked Servais with his contributions at the plate.

Canzone, who has a slash line of .293/.368/.661, has been a target Dipoto said, with his offensive production playing a factor in coming to Seattle.

“He can really hit,” he said. “He’s hit everywhere he’s ever been. This guy makes hard contact, makes barrel contact frequently. … We feel like he fits now and is moving ahead. And you know, [with] the absence of JK, he gives us something to look forward to, versus right [handed] matchups every day.”