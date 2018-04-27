Erasmo Ramirez gave up five homers to the Indians, and Cleveland’s ace nearly went the distance to beat the Mariners 6-5.

CLEVELAND — The odds of beating Corey Kluber and the Indians at Progressive Field weren’t good coming into the game.

And with each pitch from Erasmo Ramirez that resulted in the baseball rocketing over the wall, the odds decreased from low, to slim, to minuscule, to impossible and to you’re kidding, right?

On a night when the margin for error was so slim that allowing even a run or two might destroy the Mariners’ chances for victory, Ramirez gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced (Francisco Lindor) and the fourth batter he faced (Michael Brantley) and the fifth batter he faced (Edwin Encarnacion).

Oh, and there would be more. Ramirez served up five solo homers, which was five too many in a 6-5 loss to Cleveland on Friday night.

The five homers allowed tied a club record also held by Jason Vargas, Jamie Moyer and Mark Langston.

The outcome was never really in doubt after Ramirez’s awful first inning. It did get interesting in the ninth with the Indians leading 6-2. At first, it was whether Kluber would pitch the complete game. He fell just short of it.

With two outs in the ninth, Kyle Seager singled to right — Seattle’s fourth hit off Kluber. Indians manager Terry Francona decided that was enough for Kluber, who was at 116 pitches. He turned to closer Cody Allen. That move didn’t exactly pay off. Mitch Haniger doubled and Mike Zunino crushed a three-run homer to left to cut it to one run. But Allen regrouped to strike out Ben Gamel to end the game.

As expected, Kluber was dominant in his home park, pitching 82/3 innings and striking out 10 batters to improve to 4-1. A year ago, he posted a 10-2 record and 1.82 ERA in home games.

Even when the Mariners beat Kluber on opening night at Safeco Field, he tossed a complete game and allowed just two runs on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts, losing 2-1.

Kluber seemed destined to better his outing. He carved up Seattle for the first six innings, not allowing a run and surrendering only two hits while striking out nine. But like that previous outing, he wasn’t invincible. In the seventh inning, he issued a one-out walk to Kyle Seager and threw a first-pitch sinker that leaked back over the plate to Mitch Haniger. The Mariners’ hottest hitter was ready for it, blasting it over the tall wall in deep left-center. It was his team-high ninth homer of the season and it gave him 26 RBI on the season, also the most on the team.

But that wasn’t close enough to offense to offset Ramirez’s record-setting night.

After the initial homer barrage, he was able to work a scoreless second inning despite a leadoff double. It took difficult plays from Jean Segura and Ben Gamel to get the outs to do so.

Ramirez gave up leadoff double to Jason Kipnis to start the third. Kipnis came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Brantley that pushed Dee Gordon all the way back to the wall.

Just when it seemed like Ramirez might have corrected some of the issues with scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth, the Indians returned to delivering souvenirs to the outfield fans in the sixth inning.

Yonder Alonso ambushed the first pitch of the inning from Ramirez. For the second time in the game against Ramirez, the Indians went back-to-back big flies as Yan Gomes crushed a solo homer to left to make it 6-0 and mercifully end Ramirez’s outing.