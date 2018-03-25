Hernandez will become just the seventh pitcher in Major League history to start on opening day for 10 straight years.

Baseball circumstance forced Felix Hernandez to have to work harder than he may ever have to earn an opening day start.

But Sunday, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Hernandez ultimately showed the team everything it needed to see as he bounced back from being hit by a line drive in the arm almost a month ago and will be the team’s starting pitcher on opening day Thursday against the Cleveland Indians.

The start will be the 11th of Hernandez’ career and the 10th in a row, a streak that puts him in some rarefied air.

Rarified Air Pitchers with the most opening-day starts Tom Seaver (16)

Steve Carlton (14)

Randy Johnson (14)

Walter Johnson (14)

Jack Morris (14)

Roger Clemens (13)

Robin Roberts (13)

Grover Cleveland Alexander (12)

Bert Blyleven (12)

Felix Hernandez (11)

Fergie Jenkins (11)

Dennis Martinez (11)

C.C. Sabathia (11)

Once he makes the start he will be tied for having the fourth-longest streak of opening-day starts in Major League history with Roy Halladay, Walter Johnson and Steve Carlton behind only Jack Morris (14) and Robin Roberts and Tom Seaver (12).

Hernandez made only two starts this spring — the first on Feb. 26 when he got hit and then Saturday night when he threw 63 pitches in a 7-3 win against the Cubs in which he gave up one run and four hits in 3.2 innings.

But Servais said Hernandez came out of the game with no issues and the team is confident he is ready for the start of the season.

“Looking at the big picture here, it’s not about one game,’’ Servais said. “Our season is 162 (games) and Felix has earned the right. He is healthy, he’s had a good spring training other than the fact that he hasn’t thrown a lot of innings. Everything else we have asked him to do has been off the charts and I am excited to get him out there.

“We will be monitoring his pitches. We are not going to let him go out there and throw 100 or 110 pitches the first time out. But I think he can give us a competitive start and we’ll go from there.’’

Servais said James Paxton will start the second game, Mike Leake the third and Marco Gonzales the fourth. The team will not need a fifth starter until April 11 due to three early off days.

Hernandez is 6-2 on opening day and Servais said that success also played a slight factor in the decision.

“We all know Felix is an adrenaline guy and he gets fired up when the house is full of fans and he feeds off of it,’’ Servais said. “He’ll handle it. But he is deserving of it and his track record speaks for itself.’’

But mostly, Servais said, giving the opening day nod to Hernandez is mostly due to the work Hernandez has put in this spring.

While he has pitched just five innings, Servais said Hernandez has been as involved with his teammates as at any time since Servais became the team’s manager in 2016. He also said Hernandez has worked extensively on some alterations to his pitching routine.

“In my tenure here as a Mariner this is the best spot I’ve seen Felix Hernandez in just where he’s at as far as engaging with teammates and taking on maybe a little bit bigger role,’’ Servais said.

“I asked him the question the other day in front of the whole group what completes Felix Hernandez and he looked around the clubhouse and he said to his teammates ‘it’s pitching in the playoffs with you guys.’ So he is in a really good spot.’’

Hernandez topped out at 92 mph with his fastball against the Cubs, and at age 31 isn’t the same dominating pitcher he has been in the past.

But Servais said he thinks some changes Hernandez has made this spring could make him a different kind of dominant.

The King of Opening Day Felix's opening-day starts throughout the years April 2, 2007 W, 8 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO April 6, 2009 W, 8 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO April 5, 2010 ND, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO April 1, 2011 W, 9 IP (CG), 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO March 28, 2012 ND, 8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO April 1, 2013 W, 7.2 IP, 3 H, o ER, 1 BB, 8 SO March 31, 2014 W, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO April 6, 2015 W, 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO April 4, 2016 L, 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO April 3, 2017 L, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

“He’s added some things to his arsenal as far as disrupting some timing of hitters,’’ Servais said. “We all kind of now what his pitches do. But how he sequences them and how he uses them, I am very anxious to see how that plays out.’’

The Mariners also announced that lefty Ariel Miranda has been optioned to Tacoma while catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, shortstop Zach Vincej and righty Ryan Cook have been reassigned to the minor league camp.

The reassignment of Gosewisch assures that Mike Marjama will be the number two catcher behind Mike Zunino.

Servais also confirmed that Daniel Vogelbach has made the opening day roster as a backup first baseman, which had seemed apparent when Mike Ford was returned to the Yankees as a Rule 5 selection the day before.

One of the biggest questions left in camp is the status of Ichiro, who continues to deal with a sore calf and also had to sit out a day after being hit in the head in a minor league game Friday.

Ichiro was not in the lineup on Sunday but is scheduled to play in a minor league game on Monday, when the Major League team is off.

Servais said he met with Ichiro Sunday morning and “needed him to be totally honest with us about where he was at physically.’’

Depending on what Ichiro shows the next few days he could being the season on the Disabled List.