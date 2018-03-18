David Freitas, who was competing for the back-up catcher spot, was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma as part of the roster moves.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners made roster moves to cut five players from Major League spring training as they get closer and closer to opening day and setting their 25-man roster.

“Paring our roster down a little and making sure we’ve got innings for guys projected to make our club,” manager Scott Servais said.

The most notable move was optioning catcher David Freitas to Class AAA Tacoma, winnowing down the competitors for the back-up spot. It leaves just two catchers in camp competing for the back-up spot — Michael Marjama and Tuffy Gosewisch.

Realistically, Marjama has won the job unless the Mariners would want to put Gosewisch back on the 40-man roster or pick up another catcher that might become available or is available now.

Marjama came into Sunday hitting .320 (8 for 25) with .452 on-base percentage, .620 slugging percentage, three doubles, two homers and four RBI in 14 games this spring.

The Mariners also optioned outfield John Andreoli and right-handers Art Warren, Shawn Armstrong and Mike Morin — all players not on the 40-man roster — to minor league camp.

Andreoli, a versatile outfielder, was a minor league signing in the offseason. He hit just .167 (5 for 30) this spring in 19 games. He’s likely headed for Class AAA Tacoma.

“He plays with a total football mentality,” Servais said. “You can see it. He’s busting his butt. Really does a nice job in the outfield. He’s struggled with the bat offensively of late, just missing pitches he should hit and he knows that. Sometimes you need to hit the re-set button and the best place to do that is on the Minor League side to get him ready for his season.”

Both Morin and Armstrong came into the camp on the 40-man roster and were out of minor league options. Thanks to slow starts to the spring for both, the Mariners were able to get both through waivers and outright them to the minor league system — keeping them in the organization.

“You kind of have to play the roster game there a little bit,” Servais said. “Glad to have them both in our organization. I think they’ll definitely help us at some point, but right now where we’re at going forward, we’ll stick with the crew we’ve got now.”

Armstrong was acquired in the offseason from the Indians in exchange for some of the extra international bonus pool money left over from failing to sign Shohei Ohtani. He was expected to compete for a spot in the bullpen, but struggled with arm fatigue early in camp, knocking his velocity down a few ticks. He did throw two scoreless innings on Saturday vs. Oakland.

“I think his arm is starting to get back to where it was when we acquired him,” Servais said. “It was down early in camp. There’s a reason we thought at that point in getting him off the roster.”

Warren is one of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects. A big and hard-throwing reliever, his fastball had dropped from the high 90s to low 90s in recent outings. After some hip discomfort delayed his progress into Cactus League games, he appeared in four games, posting a 6.75 ERA and collecting two saves.

“I thought he showed very well early in camp,” Servais said. “The last couple outings he had maybe a little of the dead arm, a young player who was juiced up early. Maybe not quite as sharp as he was early, but I thought he showed very well in this camp.”

Warren is likely ticketed for Class AA Arkansas and could be a late-season call-up for the Mariners.