As the minutes to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. MLB trade deadline ticked down, a typical running joke emerged in the Mariners clubhouse.

“Haven’t been traded yet,” pitcher Logan Gilbert said.

“I’m still here,” first baseman Ty France said.

When outfielder Teoscar Hernandez rolled into the clubhouse, third baseman Eugenio Suarez greeted him with a hug and said there were only 30 more minutes to see if he was still on the team.

In the end, nobody on the MLB roster was traded Tuesday. The only major moves came about 24 hours earlier when reliever Paul Sewald was sent to the Diamondbacks for three players and outfielder AJ Pollock was traded to the Giants with a minor-league infielder for cash considerations or a player to be named.

Two of those players acquired from Arizona — infielder Josh Rojas and outfielder Dominic Canzone — arrived at T-Mobile Park, were activated and put into the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Red Sox.

The Mariners made one small trade Tuesday, acquiring right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo from the Orioles for minor-league right-handed pitcher Logan Rinehart. Bazardo will report to Class AAA Tacoma.

When the deadline passed and the Mariners confirmed there were no other moves, players were able to stop worrying about their lives being uprooted, and fans grumbled at the lack of buying or selling, depending on their outlook of this team.

It did feel a little anti-climactic, including to Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander.

“I know there was a lot of expectations and rumors swirling around,” Dipoto said. “In the end, we came into this deadline with the intention of doing what we could to improve our opportunities in 2023 while building for 2024. We felt like we did that. It was a fairly uneventful deadline by our standards, but we did the things that we thought were necessary to address holes on our current club. We do think we’re a better, deeper, more athletic roster than we were at this time last week.”

The Mariners wanted to add to more hitting, but with few sellers the market was minimal. And they weren’t willing to overpay in prospect capital.

“There really were no bats available, and our needs were on the offensive side,” Dipoto said. “We could have gone out there with a bag of money and a ton of prospects, and we still couldn’t have really done a whole lot outside of what we did.”

Though several Mariners players generated interest from opposing teams, including Hernandez, France, catcher Tom Murphy and several pitchers, the Mariners weren’t inclined to move any of them unless a certain asking price was met.

With the team also going 17-9 in July, which was tied with the Orioles for the best record in MLB and moving withing 3.5 games of the third and final AL wild-card spot, Dipoto wasn’t looking to sell off players for prospects.

“We didn’t want to be disruptive,” he said. “We also didn’t want to create holes. I think the team has played so well over the course of this last month and, generally speaking, over the course of the last 10 days, it’s really started to progress. It’s the first time we’ve really seen this team have this type of traction. This team has the talent to do it. We’ve always known that we have the talent to do it.”

Hernandez generated the most interest and offers as a rental acquisition.

“We had a ton of interest in Teo,” Dipoto said. “We got a number of hits on him. He’s a player with history in the league. He is a pending free agent. There was an expectation that we would move him. Ultimately, we chose not to, simply because we didn’t feel like we got a fair offer for what we think he’s worth. We don’t feel like we’ve seen the best of what Teo has to give. Maybe now with the stress of the deadline passed he can get some traction.”

Though teams asked initially about starting pitchers such as Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, the Mariners never got far in the process.

“Probably more smoke and fire on that one,” Dipoto said. “Numerous teams inquired. We were of the mindset that you have to listen, and we didn’t get a lot of it after the initial wave. Effectively, we told teams there’s only a certain number of teams in the league that we feel would even match with us in talent and we would have no interest in doing this unless you’re getting a deal that was too good to walk away from. We never even exchanged names.”

With many teams seeking catching, the Mariners had multiple calls about Murphy, who is a free agent after the season.

“We kind of disregarded it pretty quick and mostly because I think [Mariners manager] Scott [Servais] would have had a heart attack if we would have traded him,” Dipoto said with a chuckle. “It’s a true story.

“Murph, as much as any player we have, believes in what we do. He believes in our systems. He is the courier of information in and out with our pitching staff. He knows every one of those guys inside and out can game-plan with them. I think he’s a really good confidant and partner with [catcher] Cal [Raleigh], and right now he’s raking [hitting well]. He fits here. I know he wants to be here. We were in no rush to [trade] Murph.”

Dipoto will try work out a contract extension with Murphy in the coming months.

To make room for Canzone and Rojas on the active roster, the Mariners optioned outfield Taylor Trammell to AAA Tacoma and designated veteran infielder Kolten Wong for assignment.

Acquired from the Brewers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro this offseason and slated to be the everyday second baseman, Wong struggled early and lost his starting job. He had a .165/.241/.227 slash line with six doubles, two homers and 19 RBI in 67 games.

Of the Mariners’ offseason acquisitions, only Hernandez remains on the MLB roster. Catcher/infielder Cooper Hummel has spent most of the season in Tacoma and Pollock, Wong and Tommy La Stella (designated for assignment) are out of the organization.

“Obviously, it didn’t go well, as evidenced in the last 24 hours,” Dipoto said of the offseason acquisitions. “It just didn’t work out. These are guys with really good histories in our game. They’ve won hardware. They’ve done good things on really good teams over time. It didn’t work here. I don’t want to kick anybody on the way out. We made the decisions to bring them here. The deal wasn’t, ‘Come here and play to your elite level.’ We were expecting something closer to what they did a year ago. We didn’t get that.

“Sometimes you just have to admit that you didn’t do a good job filling out a roster, and then go and try to solve it.”