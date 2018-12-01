All that's left to complete the trade Monday is medical clearance and commissioner's office approval. The Mariners will send $20 million to the Mets as part of the package.

The speculation can end. The last aspect of the trade framework has been agreed upon. It’s now just waiting for the medical staff from both teams to approve the reports of the players involved and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to approve the financial aspect.

At some point on Monday, it will become official. The Mariners will trade Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets for a collection of five players — outfielder Jay Bruce and right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitchers Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista.

This isn’t new. Theses pieces have been a part of the deal since rumors broke out on Thursday afternoon. But what is new to the situation is the official amount of money the Mariners will be sending to the Mets to complete the deal and help offset some of the $120 million owed to Cano over the next five seasons. It was something that was being negotiated til Saturday evening.

Multiple reports that were later confirmed by MLB sources said the Mariners will send $20 million to the Mets as part of the package.

Much of this trade is about money, specifically what is left on Cano’s massive contract. It’s why Bruce, who is owed $28 million, and Swarzak, who is owed $8.5 million, are included in this deal to provide salary offset to Cano. So, essentially, if you figure in their contracts to the money being sent, the Mariners are assuming $56.5 million in salary, which is just under half of what Cano is still owed on his 10-year, $240 million contract.