The proposed trade that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets is still being finalized and might not be official until Monday.

The tapping sound that could be heard from Flushing to Federal Way on Friday was the impatient drumming of fingers from baseball fans around the country as they awaited the first blockbuster trade of the Hot Stove season to be finalized and announced. That it involved Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto wasn’t surprising given the organization’s plan to take a step back to maybe move ahead in the future.

But as the hours passed by in the day … nothing.

To quote the somewhat honorable Judge Elihu Smails in “Caddyshack”: “Well, we’re waiting.”

There was some hope it would get finalized on Friday, but that wait will continue into the weekend and possibly next week. Major League Baseball sources said that proposed trade, where the Mariners will send second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz and cash considerations to the Mets in exchange for five players — outfielder Jay Bruce and right-handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak along with prospects outfielder Jake Kelenic and right-handed pitchers Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista — is still agreed upon. It’s the final details of deal that need to completed.

The exact dollar amount the Mariners are sending to the Mets is still being finalized along with the lengthy process of reviewing the medical records of seven players. Also complicating the timeline is that the office of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred must approve any transactions where more than $1 million is exchanged. That number has yet to be presented to MLB. And if that has to come during working business hours, the trade process will drag into Monday.

The money involved in this trade is just as important as the players. Cano is owed $120 million over the next five years, which is a significant and potentially hindering sum to an organization. And how that is paid and how much from whom is still being decided. It’s why Seattle is sending money to New York and acquiring Bruce and Swarzak in the deal. The Mariners will assume their contracts, which frees up payroll for the Mets to pay on Cano’s deal. Bruce is owed $28 million over the next two seasons while Swarzak is owed $8.5 million in 2019 before becoming a free agent. Sources have indicated that the Mariners would send somewhere between $25 million to $30 million to New York. Add that to the money slated for Bruce and Swarzak, and Seattle would be picking up around half of the $120 million owed to Cano.

From a player standpoint, the prospects are what matter most to the Mariners. Both Bruce and Swarzak will eventually be traded by Dipoto. But they are acquiring the Mets’ No. 4 and 5 prospects in Kelenic and Dunn, per Baseball America. Sources said that Kelenic was a must-include for the deal to happen.

Kelenic was the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft — taken sixth overall — from Waukesha West High School (Wisconsin). This past season was his first in professional baseball. He hit a combined .286 with an .839 OPS, 10 doubles, six triples, six homers and 42 RBI in 56 games.

Dunn is a hard-throwing right-hander with a fastball that sits in the mid-90s to go with a solid array of off-speed pitches. He was a first-round pick — 19th overall — in the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He reached Class AA this season, posting a 6-5 record with a 4.22 ERA in 15 starts.

Bautista doesn’t have the prospect hype, but he has a 100-mph fastball that the Mariners find intriguing.