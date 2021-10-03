When Seattle last was gripped by Mariner Mania, in October 1995, I was awaiting the birth of my second daughter.

Emmie decided it was time to arrive on Oct. 11, when spouse John was trying to get into the Kingdome for the Mariners-Cleveland playoff game. He wasn’t successful, and ended up at a noisy Pioneer Square saloon. Back in those pre-cellphone days, pagers were it. I dialed once, twice and three times. No answer, and it was time to drive myself to the Renton hospital after leaving sister Elissa with her grandmother.

John had talked his way into the Kingdome after the eighth inning and finally heard his pager, on my fourth try. He barely made it to the hospital in time for the delivery. And for all that effort, the Mariners lost 5-2, despite Ken Griffey Jr.’s homer.

John’s just-in-time arrival for Emmie’s birth was written up in The Seattle Times and New York Times. I thought the ribbing he received from co-workers and others was fair trade for my eventful evening.

Today, Emmie is an avid fan and makes her voice heard on Twitter. She also has no problem talking John into attending any and all games. They were at T-Mobile Park Friday and will be there Sunday, with a required visit to her commemorative brick in the fan walk, near the bullpen: “M’s Baby Emelia 10/95.”

And can you guess her birthday wish this year? Playoff tickets for the Mariners post-season run to the World Series!

Elouise Schumacher (eschumacher@seattletimes.com) is a news desk editor at The Seattle Times.