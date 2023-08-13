Marco Gonzales won’t throw another pitch for the Mariners this season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Mariners veteran pitcher announced that the will be having season-ending surgery on his left forearm.

“It’s been recommended and I’ve committed and decided to get a procedure done to decompress the nerve on my forearm,” Gonzales said. “This comes after a lengthy process of trying to find answers, doing a lot of testing, MRIs, CTs, conservative treatments, injections, the list goes on.”

After flying to Los Angeles and meeting with Dr. Steven Shin, the director of hand surgery at Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics, Gonzales arrived at a diagnosis and answer for the discomfort in his forearm. Shin performed the surgery to repair Cal Raleigh’s torn ligament in his thumb.

“He is the one who recommended that we get this kind of cleaned out,” Gonzales said of the diagnosis from Shin. “It’s not a repair surgery procedure. It’s a clean out. This is going to officially end my 2023, but this gives me the best chance to move forward and get past this, so it doesn’t happen any further and gives me my best chance to be ready for spring training in 2024.”