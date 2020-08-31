As the biting curveball snapped into the strikezone, freezing Luis Rengifo in surprise without a swing and allowing home plate umpire Malachi Moore make an emphatic strike three call to end the top of the eighth inning, Marco Gonzales charged off the mound toward the first base dugout of Angel Stadium, adrenaline and emotion pulsing through his veins.

It was his 21st consecutive hitter retired in the game and he was three outs from a complete game victory, well, if he was allowed to pitch the last inning.

Never one who wants to come out of a game he starts, but also never one to cause problems when he is removed, Gonzales made his feelings known as he neared where manager Scott Servais was standing on the dugout rail.

Gonzales stared at his manager and said: “This is my game.”

And with Gonzales at 92 pitches and the obvious intensity in the words, Servais wasn’t about to argue with the leader of his pitching staff on this occasion. There was nothing to debate.

“I said, ‘You’re right, it is your game. Go get’em,'” Servais said in a postgame video conference.

Gonzales did just that punctuating the final game of an emotional road trip, pitching a scoreless, but tension-filled, ninth inning, to finish a 2-1 complete game victory over the Angels in the season-series finale.

“We jumped on Marco Gonzales’ back today and he carried us the whole way,” Servaiss said. “Outstanding effort. I know he wasn’t happy with his first outing on this trip over in San Diego. But he got it right today.”

To get through the bottom of the ninth inning and get the complete game win, Gonzales knew he would have to face the top of the Angels order, including Seattle’s nemesis Mike Trout.

It didn’t start off ideally.

Pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani shattered his bat on a lead-off bloop single to right field to put the tying run on base. Andrelton Simmons followed with a single to center to put the go-ahead run on first base.

That meant Trout was coming to the plate with the game on the line and the motivation of having struck out in his three previous at-bats in the game off of Gonzales.

“You are not going to get through an Angels game without Trout coming to the plate four times,” Servais said. “We were hoping there wouldn’t be anybody on base.”

Based on those three previous punchouts, Trout wasn’t going to wait around to fall behind in the count and let Gonzales toy with him. He jumped on a first-pitch sinker and hit a rocket toward third base. Kyle Seager calmly snared the line drive and flipped the ball to second to double off Ohtani for two needed outs.

“I don’t think I’ve ever snapped my neck around so fast to see if Seager was standing there to catch it,” he said on a postgame video conference call. “It worked out perfectly.”

With two outs, Gonzales walked Anthony Rendon on four pitches to move the tying run into scoring position. But he got Albert Pujols to pop out to short to end the game.

“Even with the walk to Rendon, and Pujols coming up, I knew we just had to make a pitch to get out of it,” he said.

It was just the second complete game of Gonzales’ career and the Mariners’ first complete game of the season. He allowed one run on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in nine innings to improve to 4-2 on the season.

In three starts vs. the Angels this season, he’s 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA with a walk and 21 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. And in 14 career starts vs. the Angels, he’s now 8-1 with a 3.55 ERA with 22 walks and 78 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

The idea of it being his game wasn’t just from when he said it to Servais in the eighth.

“I knew it from the first inning,” he said. “I knew it from the first pitch. I just wanted to get home. I want to be home. I want to be back in Seattle. There were a lot of emotions.”

The Angels’ lone run came in the second inning, when Justin Upton hit a lead-off homer to left field.

After allowing the home run to Upton, Gonzales reeled off a string of 21 consecutive hitters retired.

His teammates tied the game and gave him a minimal lead. Jake Fraley led off the third inning with a triple off of Jaime Barria. He later scored on Joe Odom’s single to left field.

The Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, when Jose Marmolejos hit a solo homer to right-center.

It was all the run support Gonzales would need.

Editor’s note: The Times declined to send reporter Ryan Divish to Anaheim for this game because of COVID-19 safety concerns.