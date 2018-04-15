Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore,highlights and video of Mariners manager Scott Servais and Felix Hernandez discussing a 2-1 loss to the A's on Sunday.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS 2 (6-10) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS 1 (8-5)

Sunday, April 15, 2018 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Oakland Athletics 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0 7 Seattle Mariners 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 x 1 2 0 4 First Pitch: 1:10 Time of Game: 2:40 Temp: 51 F, NW @ 1mph Attendance: 25,882

WP: Sean Manaea (2-2, 1.63) LP: Félix Hernández (2-2, 5.48) Save: Blake Treinen (3)

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Jed Lowrie 4 Félix Hernández 1 1 1 3-0 366 ft., RF Taylor Motter 1 Sean Manaea 5 0 1 1-1 393 ft., LF

Manager Scott Servais

Felix Hernandez

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners had their 4-game winning streak snapped…are now 4-2 at Safeco Field this season.

Seattle is now 1-4 when scoring fewer than 4 runs…is 7-1 when scoring 4 or more runs.

Kyle Seager (1×4) has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games (4/7-c), including 4 multi-hit games… during that span Seager is batting .413 (12×29) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, and 9 RBI.

Recorded the 4th hit by a left-handed batter against Oakland starter Sean Manaea this season.

Félix Hernández tossed a season-high 6.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts

Retired 13 consecutive batters, beginning with Khris Davis flying out to left field for the 2 nd out in the top of the first inning.

out in the top of the first inning. Recorded a season-high 7 strikeouts… last time he recorded 7+ strikeouts was 7/20/17 when he recorded 9 strikeouts against the Yankees.

Taylor Motter (1×3, R, HR, RBI) hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the 5th inning to give the Mariners their only run of the game… the solo shot marks his first home run since 6/20/17 when he homered against Detroit starter Jordan Zimmerman.

Robinson Canó (0x3, BB) has reached base safely in each of his 13 games this season, including 11 games with at least 1 hit…steak is his longest streak of reaching base safely via a hit, walk or HBP to start a season (previous: 2017, 11 games).

Has recorded at least 1 walk in 5 straight games, tying the longest walk streak of his career (done 3x: 6/22-27/13, 7/5-9/13 & 9/11-15/15).

Dee Gordon (0x3) had his 18-game hitting streak snapped (9/26/17 – 4/14/18)…during the streak, he hit .359 (28×78) with 15 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 4 RBI, 1 HBP, 2 walks and 11 stolen bases.

His 12-game hitting streak this season was 3rd-longest in club history to start a season , trailing only Joey Cora (16, 3/31-4/17/98) and Bruce Bochte (14, 4/6-21/79).

ATHLETICS NOTES:

The Athletics are 5-2 when they score first this season, compared to 1-8 when their opponent scores first.

Jed Lowrie (2×4, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his 4th home run of the season on a 3-0 pitch in the top of the 1st inning… He is the 3rd Oakland player to reach 4 home runs this year… no other team has more than 2 players with 4 home runs this season.

Recorded his 7th multi-hit game of the year, ranks 2nd on the club trailing only Matt Chapman (8).

Sean Manaea has pitched 7+ innings and allowed 2 or fewer runs in 3 of his 4 starts this season… his three such starts are tied with Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole for most such starts in the Majors this season.

Threw 7.0 innings while allowing 1 run on 2 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Khris Davis (1×4) has hit safely in his last 5 games… batting 9-for-his-last-23 with 5 runs, 1 double, 4 home runs and 7 RBI during that span..

Marcus Semien (2×4, R) has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .250 (13×52) with 4 doubles, 1 home run, and 8 runs batted in during that span.

Recorded his 3 rd multi-hit game of the season.

multi-hit game of the season. Has reached base safely in all 16 games for the Athletics this season.

From the opposing clubhouse … A’s manager Bob Melvin:

On Sean Manaea’s performance: “Yeah, really good. You know, located really good, maybe the velo isn’t the best we’ve seen it this season, but located his fastball really well. Good slider today, good changeup today, good three pitch mix. I mean he’s throwing strikes. Really the third pitch he dealt has really added to the fact that it’s tougher to think along with him.”

On if pitching with confidence this year has made the difference for Manaea: “No doubt, I mean it’s noticeable. It’s noticeable for hitters too. When you’re on the run in a competitive game, you can tell. We’ve seen him a little bit on both sides of it. Last year at times in the second half when he was injured, he wasn’t as confident on the mound. Sometimes even when you don’t have your best stuff, you just have to kind of fake it.”

On how much Manaea has meant to them this season: “Boy I don’t know where we’d be without him at this point. You know, he saves the bullpen. He’s pitched great and won games for us. He’s had a heck of an April for us for sure.”

