ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – It wasn’t quite like Stone Cold Steve, Hulk Hogan or a wrestler making a stunning and unexpected appearance with entrance blasting. But when manager Scott Servais walked out of the dugout at Tropicana Field and onto the field while his team was taking batting practice Tuesday afternoon, it caught his team by surprise.

Servais, who had been out since Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, then confirmed through the Mariners public relations staff that he would manage that night’s game.

