Edwin Diaz made his manager pay up on a bet for earning his 50th save. The price to pay? A new haircut for Scott Servais.

SAN DIEGO — A bet is a bet.

And Mariners manager Scott Servais honored it Tuesday afternoon at Petco Park, getting his hair cut into the same style as his closer, Edwin Diaz.

Servais made the arrangement in May when he told his young closer that if reached 50 saves, he would get the lines shaved into the side of his head that Diaz has been sporting since the beginning of the season.

On Saturday in Phoenix, Diaz notched his 50th save to win the bet. Given Diaz’s success this season, it was pretty much a given that Servais would lose eventually lose the bet. Diaz flew his barber to San Diego for the occasion.

The Mariners didn’t allow media in the clubhouse when it was happening — just the club’s social media team. So, here’s what you’ve been waiting for: the photos.

The finished product. This photo belongs in a museum. pic.twitter.com/LYVoxUJqjl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2018

Narrator: It was at this moment that @Mariners skipper Scott Servais knew he made a mistake. (via Edwin Diaz’s IG Live) pic.twitter.com/7FQ7h8xNwW — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 28, 2018