When manager Scott Servais woke up early on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours from what had been an emotional, educational and unprecedented day in professional sports, where multiple teams in various leagues opted not to play in protest, he felt refreshed and at peace with what had transpired with his team.

After having individual discussions with several players early Wednesday afternoon, then a meeting with team’s “leadership council” of Dee Gordon, Kyle Seager and Marco Gonzales and then watching as his players voted unanimously not to play their game that night against the Padres, Servais marveled at his players’ belief and commitment to the fight for social justice. It started with the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and carried on in the days and months that followed. Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reinvigorated the players’ passion and resolve.

“I woke up this morning feeling even better about our team, and how we’re wired and doing the right thing,” he said in a pregame video conference call from San Diego.

Servais came to Thursday morning’s pregame media session with a statement that wasn’t prewritten but clearly had been thought about and processed and discussed during the time following cancellation of Wednesday’s game.

“Certainly yesterday was a historic day around sports with the different leagues around our country. For me, yesterday was a day of action, is how I would term it. Everybody understands how our ballclub is put together. We have eight Black players on our team, and with the things that have happened in society, our players wanted to see action. I commend them for that. I’m very proud of the group, and the leadership they showed yesterday. This is an unprecedented time in what we’re trying to deal with here, and how our players have handled this — they continue to speak up and to do the right thing. Yesterday coming into the ballpark, I knew there would be a lot of discussion about where this was going to head and the action we took. I’m very, very proud of our players.

On top of that, I think the Mariners organization has done an awesome job in trying to educate people within our organization, employees, educate people in our community about the changes that we want to make to try to get rid of the systemic racism that is going on.

Advertising

“Yesterday was a very unique day. But one that, at the end of the day, I went home last night with no game being played, and I couldn’t have been any more proud of our players and the discussions we had yesterday. Sports are a privilege, and we get the opportunity to play an awesome game and we get paid for it. These guys are the best in the world, and they get to compete on this level every day. But, it is a privilege and a privilege of a functioning society. Our players made a decision yesterday to take a step backward and back off the gas here to create some awareness about something that we need to change. We need change. Again, I commend our players for continuing doing the right thing. The discussions like we had yesterday as a team were very meaningful. We continue to learn from each other, educate each other and that’s what this is all about.”

Servais understood there will be backlash toward the players’ decision, toward the organization for supporting them and toward professional sports and athletes, but shrugged it off.

He would never ask his players to stick to sports. He doesn’t believe in it.

“One thing about our group is we’re very strong and very, very confident, whether it’s our young players or the guys that have been in the league a little bit,” he said. “They’re very strong in their beliefs and doing the right thing and will continue to talk about doing the right thing to people around them. I’m not concerned about that at all. There’s going to be backlash at anything you do in today’s society with all the outlets that are out there for people to express their opinion — that’s just the world we live in. But these are not just athletes. These are people. These are people that are afraid. They’re worried about loved ones and family members in different parts of the country.

As many of you know I’m from Wisconsin and see what’s happened there. It has been upsetting. And how things will progress from here will tell a lot about the people in those areas, and how they make adjustments along the way to make sure they’re doing the right thing. So I’m not worried about our players at all in that regard.”

Advertising

In a sport where participation of Black players has steadily decreased over the past 30 years for a variety of reasons, the Mariners have eight Black players on their active roster — the most in baseball. The 11 total players on the 40-man roster are also the most.

As widespread protests took place across the country following the death of Floyd, and the players he managed became increasingly vocal on social media and in media appearances, Servais talked with his players about the situation, wanting to to understand them and their experiences as well as assuring them that the organization would support them.

After those conversations, he did some thinking of his own about his understanding of racial injustices. Admittedly, his knowledge was limited.

“I quickly came to the realization, I need to learn a lot about what’s happened in our country and educating myself,” he said. “And it’s really hard to help others or lead others when you’re not educated yourself. How you lead, how consistent you are, you have to tell the truth, and what you feel, but for me, I really needed educate myself. Along the way, I think I’m in a much better position to lead this group with what’s going on here. Whether it’s reading, it’s listening podcasts, it’s watching documentaries, it’s going to seminars and talking to people who are very, very educated in the different areas and not just things that have happened around the Seattle or the Pacific Northwest, but all over our country. So, I think I’m much better prepared than I certainly was 5-6 months ago, there’s no question about it. And along the way, I’m hoping that I’m helping our team, our coaching staff and our players.”

Video courtesy of the Seattle Mariners

This story will be updated.