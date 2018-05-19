Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of James Paxton and manager Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 7-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday night.

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Detroit Tigers 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 1 1 Seattle Mariners 1 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 7 10 0 7 First Pitch: 6:10 Time of Game: 2:34 Temp: 66 F, W 3 mph Attendance: 35, 739

SEATTLE MARINERS 7 (26-19) vs. DETROIT TIGERS 2 (20-25)

WP: James Paxton (3-1, 3.30) LP: Mike Fiers (4-3, 4.57) Save: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Jean Segura 3 Mike Fiers 1 0 1 3-2 405 ft., LCF Victor Martinez 4 James Paxton 2 0 0 1-0 395 ft., LF Ben Gamel 1 Mike Fiers 2 0 0 2-2 369 ft., RF

Scott Servais

James Paxton

From the opposing clubhouse … Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire

Overall thoughts: “We couldn’t find a way. They were hitting balls off of pitchers and all kind of stuff. Mike (Fiers) gave us over 100 pitches in five innings. He wanted to go back out. I told him we would go hitter by hitter when he was at about 92 pitches. We are trying to get as much out of him as we can. Of course, what does he do? He talks me into it and then goes out and throw four straight balls, which he hasn’t done all year. He walks the first guy and then we had to get (Artie) Lewicki out there. He did the best he possibly could.”

Fiers throwing over 100 pitches: “He did it. He found the strike zone a little bit better. We needed innings. He’s been feeling great. His back is feeling better, the whole package. I knew we could stretch him. Like we said, we wondered at 92 pitches whether we should send him back out there, but we needed to try to get more hitters out of him so the other kid didn’t have to blow himself up too. We know he dances around the strike zone, that’s part of his game plan. We limited the damage enough, but like I said, we were really looking for him to go deeper in the game.”

On James Paxton: “Tonight, you could see right out of the gate he had his good fast ball. He threw some nice breaking balls, he spun the ball at some of the guys. The had a hard time with the breaking ball. That’s a tough breaking ball when you’re throwing 96 miles per hour like he was. He was attacking. He got a lead and a good pitcher like him knows exactly what to do with it.”

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners improved to 22-5 when scoring 4-or-more runs, 18-6 when scoring first and 21-10 when hitting a home run.

The Mariners recorded 2 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs tonight…marks the 19th time in club history to have least 2 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs in a game (last: 5/13/16 vs. LAA).

The Mariners collected six extra-base hits…marks the 10th time this season to record at least 6 extra-base hits (last: 5/10 at TOR – 6)…the club’s season-high is 7, done twice (last: 4/29 at CLE)…here is a summary of the Mariners extra-base hits tonight:

Seattle’s 7-8-9 hitters combined to reach base 7 times in 12 plate appearances tonight…overall, Ben Gamel, MikeZunino and Guillermo Heredia went 5-for-9 with 4 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 2 walks.

James Paxton recorded his 2nd complete game of the season (also: 5/8 at TOR)…joins Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco as the only pitchers in the Major Leagues with 2 complete games this season…is the first Mariners pitcher with 2 complete games in a season since Félix Hernández and Mike Montgomery each had 2 complete games in 2015.

Becomes the first Mariners pitcher with 2 complete games in the club’s first 45 games of the season since Félix Hernández in 2011.

in 2011. Improves to 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA (5 ER, 31.0 IP) with 35 strikeouts and 5 walks in his last 4 starts (5/2-c)…each of his last 4 starts have been quality starts…during that span, has lowered his ERA from 5.12 (18 ER, 31.2 IP) to 3.30 (23 ER, 62.2 IP).

Since July 2, 2017, is 10-3 with a 2.89 ERA (42 ER, 130.2 IP) with 156 strikeouts and 32 walks in 22 starts.

Allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8 in a 9-inning, complete-game effort.

Turned in his 7th quality start in 10 starts this season…entering today, 7 quality starts would rank T4th-most in the American League (also: Trevor Bauer-CLE, Charlie Morton-HOU, Chris Sale-BOS, Luis Severino-NYY and Blake Snell-TB).

Jean Segura(2×3, R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, SF) recorded his 19th multi-hit game of the season…has 7 multi-hit games in his last 10 games (5/9-c)…has raised his batting average from .280 to .316 in his last 10 games…during that span (5/9-c), he is batting .432 (19×44) with 8 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 8 RBI, 1 walk and 6 steals.

Ben Gamel(2×4, R, 2B, HR, RBI) hit his first home run of the year in the second inning…has now hit safely in each of his last 4 games, going 7-for-15 (.467) with 2 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Has hit safely in 9 of his last 12 games with an at-bat (5/5-c)… in that span, he is batting .353 (12×34) with 5 runs, 3 doubles, a home run, 4 RBI and 4 walks.

Since May 5, has raised his batting average from .128 (5×39) to .233 (17×73).

Mike Zunino(2×4, 2 R, RBI) tallied his 6th multi-hit game of the season and his 3rd in his last 9 games (5/10-c)…over his last 9 games, is batting .265 (9×34) with 4 runs, 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Guillermo Heredia(1×1, R, 3B, 2 BB) reached base safely 3 times for the 3rd game in a row…is 6-for-his-last-11 (.545) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 triple and 2 RBI in his last 5 games (5/15-c).

Recorded his first triple of his career in the fourth inning.

TIGERS NOTES:

The Tigers lost their second-straight game against the Mariners after winning two straight.

Victor Martinez(1×3, R, HR, RBI) hit his 4th home run of 2018…now has 110 homers as a Tiger, which is the third most by a switch hitter in franchise history, trailing only Mickey Tettleton (112) and Tony Clark (156).

Becomes the 14 th Tiger to hit a home run in his age-39-or-older season (last: Gary Sheffield in 2008).

Tiger to hit a home run in his age-39-or-older season (last: Gary Sheffield in 2008). In this series against Seattle, he is batting .400 (4×10).

John Hicks(1×2, R, 2B, BB) doubled for the 8th time this season… he has hit safely in 14-of-17 games during May, batting .349 (22×63) with 13 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 RBI.

Niko Goodrum(1×3) extended his hitting streak to a career-long 8 games… he is hitting .400 (12×30) with 7 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 7 RBI in the streak.

Also stole his 5th base of the year

Mike Fiersgave up 4 runs on 6 hits while striking out 2 and walking 1 in 5.0 innings.

Is now 1-1 with a 6.21 ERA (20 ER, 29.0 IP) in 6 career starts against Seattle.

