MINNESOTA TWINS 3 (21-26) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS 4 (31-20)

WP: Chasen Bradford (4-0, 2.37) LP: Matt Magill (1-1, 1.88) Save: None

Manager Scott Servais

Mike Zunino

From the opposing clubhouse … Twins manager Paul Molitor

On LeBlanc and how they started to adjust and chip away: “A little bit, we got a couple of timely hits there. We didn’t have a lot of hits throughout the evening. We bunched a couple together. Kepler had another good night. We plated the first run after Dozier had gotten on, and then Rosario with the drawn infield was able to get one by the first baseman. We hung with the game, got a little bit fortunate on Escobar’s check swing there in right field where we scored a run. Probably gave up an out that we didn’t need to there to get us another opportunity, and then we just couldn’t find a way to score on one of the multiple opportunities we had in the innings that were remaining. Our bullpen did a good job for the most part, unfortunately we ended up making one mistake with the slider there and Zunino crushed it.”

On Buxton’s collision with the wall in centerfield: “You’re not going to get much more violent on a baseball field in terms of someone trying to make a play. We’re always talking about being such an elite athlete, and with that kind of speed, it just increases the chances of something going awry there. Thankfully, he was tested out in fairly good condition considering the fact that he hit the wall as hard as he did. He had a little bit of a laceration above his eye, but other than probably going to be really sore tomorrow, I think he’s going to be okay. I don’t think he was particularly stable when I got out there as far as just balance and everything like that. I think he was knocked out, not knocked out, but the wind got knocked out of him maybe a little bit. He was disappointed we took him out, but I thought it was the right thing to do.”

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners are 11 games over .500 for the first time since being 86-75 (.534) after game #161 in 2016.

The Mariners have won 7 of their last 8 games and 9 of their last 12…are now 12-3-3 in series this season with a chance to claim their first sweep of the season tomorrow vs. the Twins.

The Mariners earned their 4th walk-off win of the season (last: 5/20 vs. DET)…are now 5-0 in extra innings this season.

The Mariners earned their 15th one-run win of the season…most in the Majors…are now 15-8 in one-run games.

The Mariners hit 3 home runs for the first time since belting 4 home runs on May 10 at Toronto.

The Mariners have played 6 consecutive one-run games (5/20-c)… are 5-1 in those 6 one-run games… the 6-game streak is tied for the longest in club history (also: July 1-6, 1991).

The Mariners earned their 14th comeback win of the season, 2nd-most in the Majors (Boston, 16).

The Mariners have hit 24 home runs in the 7th inning and later this season…entering play today, 24 home runs in the 7th inning and later would rank 2nd in the Majors (New York-AL, 26).

Of the Mariners 24 home runs in the 7th inning and later, nine have given them the lead or tied the game, most in the Majors (Toronto, 8).

Tonight’s game lasted 12 innings, the most innings in any game for the Mariners this season.

Since April 24, Mariners starters have posted a 3.27 ERA (67 ER, 184 IP) with 167 strikeouts and 42 walks in 30 games.

Wade LeBlanc is 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA (27 ER, 71.0 IP) with 53 strikeouts and 13 walks in 13 career starts for the Mariners… Seattle is 11-2 in his 13 starts.

Is 0-0 with a 1.58 (5 ER, 28.1 IP) in his last 6 games, 5 starts… he has limited opponents to a .219 (23×105) batting average, while walking 4 and striking out 21.

Has posted a 1.71 ERA (5 ER, 26.1 IP) since moving to the starting rotation on May 3 vs. Oakland.

Mike Zunino (1×5, R, HR, RBI) hit his second career walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning…both of his walk-off home runs have come against Minnesota (also: 6/17/17 vs. MIN)…marks his 3rd career walk-off hit.

Guillermo Heredia (2×4, SH) has reached base safely via hit or walk in 5 consecutive games and 9 of his last 10 starts.

Is batting .375 (12×32) with 5 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 RBI, 7 walks over his last 11 games.

Recorded his 4th multi-hit game of the season.

Jean Segura (3×4, R, HR, RBI) has hit safely in 16 of 19 career games vs. the Twins, batting .371 (29×78) with 14 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 7 RBI.

Is batting .461 (6×13) against Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi.

Recorded 3+ hits for the 10th time this season, most in MLB.

Hit his 4th home run of the season on a 1-0 pitch in the 6th inning.

His home run in the bottom of the 6th inning snapped a 3-game homerless streak by Mariners hitters… the 3-game streak was tied for the longest stretch without a home run by the Mariners this season (also: 4/3 – 4/5).

Ben Gamel (2×5, SB) is batting .310 (18×58) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 4 RBI, and 8 walks in the month of May.

Has reached base safely via hit or walk in 9 consecutive starts, batting .375 (12×32) with 2 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home runs, 3 RBI, and 4 walks during that span.

Recorded his 4th multi-hit game of the season.

Picked up his 3rd stolen base of the season in the 5th inning.

Nelson Cruz (1×4, R, HR, 2 RBI, HBP) hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 6th inning to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead… is now batting .320 (8×25) vs. Jake Odorizzi with 1 double, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI.

His home run was his first since May 3rd, ending a 16 game drought, his longest of the season.

Was hit-by-pitch for an AL-leading 8th time this season.

Juan Nicasio tied his career-high for strikeouts as a reliever with 5 strikeouts (4x, last: 9/12/16 at PHI w/PIT)

Nick Vincent left the game in the 8th inning with a strained right groin.

TWINS NOTES:

Minnesota is now 2-4 in extra innings this season.

The Twins have now lost on a walk-off home run 5 times this season.

Brian Dozier (1×4, R, BB) has hit safely in 5 consecutive games after going hitless in his previous 4 games (5/16-20)… during the 5-game hitting streak, he is batting .315 (6×19) with 4 doubles and 3 RBI.

Max Kepler (2×5, R, 2B, RBI) holds a .375 (18×48) batting average against left-handed pitchers this season… is the highest mark in the AL by a left handed batter.

His 18 hits off lefties are already one hit short of his entire 2017 total against lefties.

Recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

Eddie Rosario (2×5, 2B, RBI) is batting .304 (14×46) with 4 home runs and 11 RBI over 14 career games vs. SEA.

Is batting .351 (33×94) with 6 home runs and 17 RBI in the month of May (23 games).

Logan Morrison (1×5) has reached safely in 29 consecutive starts.

Jake Odorizzi has been supported with just 22 runs in 11 starts this season…the Twins have scored two-runs-or fewer in support six times and each of his last three.

