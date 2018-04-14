Postgame notes, quotes, highlights, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 10-8 win over the Athletics on Saturday night.

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Oakland Athletics 0 0 3 1 0 0 3 1 0 8 10 3 5 Seattle Mariners 0 3 2 0 3 1 1 0 x 10 17 0 10 First Pitch: 6:13 Time of Game: 3:36 Temp: 51 F, SW @ 1mph Attendance: 29,013

WP: Chasen Bradford (1-0, 0.00) LP: Kendall Graveman (0-3, 9.87) Save: Edwin Díaz (6)

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Jean Segura (SEA) 1 Kendall Graveman 2 2 2 1-2 403 ft, LF Mitch Haniger (SEA) 4 Danny Coulobe 5 0 1 0-0 341 ft, RF Kyle Seager (SEA) 3 Emilio Pagán 6 0 1 1-1 395 ft, RF Mark Canha (OAK) 1 Marc Rzepcynski 7 0 2 2-2 401 ft, LF Kris Davis (OAK) 5 Nick Vincent 7 1 2 0-0 400 ft, LF Daniel Vogelbach (SEA) 2 Yusmeiro Petit 7 0 0 2-2 433 ft, LF Stephen Piscotty (OAK) 1 Juan Nicasio 8 0 2 2-1 354 ft, RF

Mariners manager Scott Servais postgame:

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners extended their winning streak to 4 games and have won 5 of their last 6 games…are 4-1 at Safeco Field this season.

The Mariners are 7-1 when hitting at least 1 home run this season…are 4-1 when hitting at least 2 home runs…have hit at least 2 home runs in 4 of their 5 home games.

Seattle picked up its 3rd series win of the year and remains without a series loss this season… holds a 3-0-2 series record.

The Mariners tallied a season-high 17 hits (previous: 12, done 2x, last: 4/7 vs MIN)… marks the 6th time this season the team has tallied 10+ hits and the 7th time this year scoring 5+ runs.

Six Mariners recorded multi-hit games (Dee Gordon, Jean Segura, Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger, Daniel Vogelbach and David Freitas)…marks the first time Seattle has had 6 players with multi-hit games since Sept. 12, 2017 at Texas.

Mitch Haniger (2×5, R, HR, 3 RBI) has homered in back to back games… marks the 3rd time in his career he has homered in consecutive games (last: 3/31 – 4/1/18).

Leads the team with 4 home runs this season, ranks T4th in the AL (best: 5, 3 players)

Mitch Haniger has recorded 9 RBI in his last 4 games… with his 3 RBI tonight, he now boasts a season total of 15 RBI… His 12 RBI coming into tonight’s game ranked T2nd in the AL, trailing only Didi Gregorious (13).

Has recorded back to back games with 3+ RBI for the 1st time in his career.

Kyle Seager (3×4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB) recorded his 217th career double in the bottom of the 3rd inning, passing Raúl Ibañez for 5th-most doubles in club history

Recorded the 156th home run of his career with a solo blast in the 6th inning… is now tied Raul Ibanez for 6th most home runs in club history… the homer also marks his 536th career RBI, passing Bret Boone for 8th-most RBI as a Mariner.

Seager has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (4/7-c), including 4 multi-hit games… during that span Seager is batting .440 (11×25) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, and 9 RBI.

Recorded his 2nd consecutive 3-hit game …has recorded multi-hit games in 5 of his last 6 games.

Dee Gordon (3×5, R, RBI) extended his hitting streak to 12 games… streak is T1st longest in the Majors this season (also: Macell Ozuna)…dating back to Sept. 26, 2017, Gordon has hit safely in 18 consecutive games, batting .358 (28×78) with 15 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 4 RBI, 2 walks and 11 stolen bases during that span.

His 12-game hitting streak is 3rd-longest in club history to start a season, trailing only Joey Cora (16, 3/31-4/17/98) and Bruce Bochte (14, 4/6-21/79).

Recorded his 6th and 7th stolen base of the season, passing Tim Anderson (6) for most in the Major Leagues.

Robinson Canó (1×4, BB) has reached base safely in each of his 12 games this season, including 11 games with at least 1 hit…steak is his longest streak of reaching base safely via a hit, walk or HBP to start a season (previous: 2017, 11 games).

His walk in the 1st inning marked his 4th consecutive plate appearance resulting in a walk.

Daniel Vogelbach (2×4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI) has homered in back to back games for the first time in his career.

Marks his 1st career game with multiple extra-base hits and his 4th career multi-hit game.

Hit his first career home run in yesterday's game.

Ichiro Suzuki (1×4, R) singled in the 5th inning, giving him 3,086 career hits in the Major Leagues…he ranks 21st all-time…next up: Hall of Famer Dave Winfield: 3,110.

Nelson Cruz (1×5, R) returned from the 10-day DL and went 1×5 with a run scored… has recorded a hit in all three games he has played this season.

Jean Segura (2×5, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit his first home run of the season, a 3-run shot that gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning.

Edwin Díaz recorded his 6th save of the season…entered the day ranked T1st in the AL with 5 saves (also: Roberto Osuna).

Allowed his 1st hit of the season… came into the game as the only pitcher in the Major Leagues to have faced at least 20 batters without allowing a base hit.

ATHLETICS NOTES:

The Athletics have gone winless (0-3-2) in their first 5 series of the year.

Khris Davis (1×5, R, HR, 2 RBI) recorded his 17th home run against the Mariners since 2016, most of any player during that span.

Is 8-for-his-last-19 with 5 runs, 1 double, 4 home runs and 7 RBI.

Matt Chapman has tallied 8 extra-base hits this season, ranks T4th in the AL (best: Didi Gregorius, 10).

Marcus Semien (1×5, R, 2B) has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .229 (11×48) with 4 doubles, 1 home run, and 8 runs batted in during that span.

Kendall Graveman has given up 4+ runs in each of his 4 starts this season… Tonight he tossed 4.0 innings and allowed 5 runs on 8 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

From the opposing clubhouse … A’s manager Bob Melvin:

On Kendall Graveman’s continued struggles: “Yeah, you know, I thought when he got out of the first, you know he was in some trouble in the first and got out of it. I thought maybe that was a good sign. You know, struggled the next two innings. The fourth was probably his best inning. I know he felt the best about it, but at 95 pitches after 4 innings it’s tough to send him back out there.”

On if there’s anything he can put his finger on with Graveman: “It’s just over throwing some. I think when he tried to early on to start pitching like he normally does, and then when you get into a jam you try to add a little extra. He’s got to figure it out, he’s important to us, he will.”

On the offense doing everything they can to stay in the game: “Yeah and we keep coming back, and we’re scoring some runs. Similar to last night, we just can’t hold them down. We’re going to have to get some performances where we can hold them down some, and hopefully our offense keeps swinging the bat the way it has been.”

Highlights

Check out the pitch location on the Jean Segura homer … pic.twitter.com/WTFZSieujW — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 15, 2018

Boxscore

04.14.18 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd