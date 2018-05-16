Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing his team's 9-8 walk-off win in extra innings over the Rangers.

A few quick postgame notes ….

Nelson Cruz is in a walking boot. He was diagnosed with a severe bone bruise on the top of his right foot. He’s going to be out for a few days at least if not longer. They may not put Cruz on the disabled list immediately and instead wait to see how the foot feels the next two to three days. If it doesn’t improve, they can make it retroactive to Thursday.

“It was really scary for me and him,” manager Scott Servais said.

Right-hander Christian Bergman will make the spot start on Thursday afternoon. The Mariners will have to make a roster move to make room for Bergman. If they decided to DL Cruz, they could use his spot. They could also option Erik Goeddel back to Tacoma. Goeddel got the win on Wednesday night, pitching two scoreless innings and throwing a career-high 45 pitches. But that will make him unavailable for several days.

Nick Vincent was unavailable to pitch on Wednesday night, which is why Scott Servais had to go to Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning.

SEATTLE MARINERS 9 (24-17), TEXAS RANGERS 8 (16-27) vs.

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E LOB Texas Rangers 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 8 12 1 10 Seattle Mariners 1 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 9 15 2 13 First Pitch: 7:10 Time of Game: 4:26 Temp: 70 F, 4 mph SW Attendance: 14,670

WP: Erik Goeddel (2-0, 1.23) LP: Alex Claudio (1-2, 5.49) Save: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Ryon Healy 8 Mike Minor 2 0 0 0-1 399 ft., LCF Joey Gallo 13 Mike Leake 6 0 0 1-0 348 ft., LF

From the opposing clubhouse … Rangers manager Jeff Banister

Overall thoughts: “I’m proud of how our guys continued to battle. They came back from that deficit there early, were able to get back and actually take the lead, tie the ball game up there in the ninth and push the runner across against their closer. We created some opportunities for ourselves late, but we were unable to push runners across.”

On the pitchers: “Tony Barnette threw the ball extremely well. Brandon Mann came in and threw the ball well for us. But Tony extremely well. What can you say about Claudio? He went out there, threw the ball extremely well. They got a couple of soft hits there late. He was up two strikes over Heredia and it looked like he the left the ball over the plate and Heredia got a barrel on it to score the run.”

On Alex Claudio: “He was the only guy out there that had any length. We made the decision to keep Claudio in knowing he was going to be getting the bulk of the innings as long as we stayed tied. Had we taken the lead, it would’ve been key but I thought Claudio had been in this situation before and he threw the ball extremely well.”

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners are now 2-0 in extra-inning games this season…recorded their 2nd walk-off win of the season (also: 5/5 vs. LAA).

The Mariners have won back-to-back games for the first time since April 28-29 at Cleveland.

The Mariners are 17-10 in their last 27 games against the Rangers, dating back to 9/25/16.

Jean Segura (3×5, 3 R, RBI, BB, 4 SB) tallied 4 stolen bases, equaling the single-game club record…he is the 6th Mariners player in club history to do so (done 7x) and the first since Ichiro Suzuki also had 4 steals on Aug. 4, 2010 vs. Texas…Segura’s 4 stolen bases are a career-high (previous: 3, 2x, last: 8/19/16 at SD w/ARI).

Recorded his 5th multi-hit game in his last 6 games (5/9-c), including his 3rd game of 3 or more hits…is 14-for-28 (.500) with 6 runs, 3 doubles and 4 RBI over his last 6 contests.

Guillermo Heredia (2×5, R, 2B, RBI) recorded his 2nd career walk-off hit (also: 5/18/17 vs. CWS – a single).

Mitch Haniger (3×5, R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB) has hit safely in 6 consecutive games at Safeco Field (5/2-c)…overall, is batting .322 (19×59) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 12 RBI in 17 games at home this season.

Has hit safely in 19 of his last 26 games (4/18-c), batting .316 (31×98) with 14 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs and 17 RBI during that span.

Ryon Healy (2×5, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB) has homered in 7 of his last 16 games (4/28-c)…has 8 home runs during that span.

Has hit safely in 15 of 18 games since being activated from the disabled list on April 26…is batting .347 (25×72) with 19 runs, 5 doubles, 8 home runs and 16 RBI during that span.

James Pazos extended his scoreless innings pitched streak to 13.1 consecutive innings over his last 13 outings (4/10-c)…since April 10, has lowered his ERA from 9.00 to 1.13 (2 ER, 16.0 IP).

Nelson Cruz (0x1, R, 2 HBP, SO) made his 358th career appearance as the Mariners designated hitter, surpassing Ken Phelps for 2nd-most appearances at DH with Seattle…Edgar Martinez holds the club record with 1,403 appearances at DH.

Equaled his career-high with 2 HBP (also: 4/30/16 vs. KC).

Left the game with a right foot contusion after being hit by a pitch in the 4th inning…x-rays were negative.

Gordon Beckham (2×4, R, 2B) doubled in the 5th inning, his first extra-base hit since Sept. 22, 2016 at Miami with Atlanta.

RANGERS NOTES:

The Rangers have now lost 3 games in a row.

Joey Gallo’s 6th inning home run marked the Rangers 40th solo home run this season…40 of the club’s 51 home runs have been solo home runs, most in the Majors.

Robinson Chirinos (3×4, 3 RBI, BB, SO) tallied 3 RBI in the game

This was his 6th multi-hit game, second of the month (last: 5/3 vs. BOS)

Joey Gallo (2×5, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) snapped an 0-for-18 streak with a single in the 2nd inning.

Hit his 13th home run of the season, a solo home run, in the 6th.

Nomar Mazara (2×6, R, SO) snapped an 0-for-9 streak with a single in the 2nd inning.

Marked his 16th multi-hit game of the season, his 3rd in his last 5 games

