Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of manager Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 4-1 win over the A's on Thursday night.

SEATTLE MARINERS 4 (18-12) vs. OAKLAND ATHLETICS 1 (15-16)

Thursday, May 3, 2018 · Safeco Field

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB Oakland Athletics 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 4 Seattle Mariners 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 0 5 First Pitch: 7:10 Time of Game: 2:31 Temp: 70 F, W SW @ 6 mph Attendance: 12,888

WP: Chasen Bradford (3-0, 2.08) LP: Sean Manaea (4-3, 1.63) Save: Edwin Díaz (13)

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE Nelson Cruz 7 Sean Manaea 3 1 1 1-0 426 ft., CF Stephen Piscotty 2 Chasen Bradford 5 0 0 0-0 443, ft., CF

From the opposing clubhouse … A’s manager Bob Melvin

On Sean Manaea’s performance: “The difference tonight was we weren’t scoring much. We are used to him shutting everyone out for the most part. Cano had a couple of good at bats against him. Cruz hit a homer. Other than that, he was good again. Those type of games are usually going to keep you in the game, but we just didn’t score enough to give him enough support.”

Thoughts on the offense: “I would like to thing we could’ve had better at bats early on. Chappy (Matt Chapman) just missed a couple balls. But once the starter came out, they mixed and match a bit and gave us a different look. For us, maybe not our best offensive day.”

MARINERS NOTES:

Seattle improves to 7-1-2 in series in 2018… this is the second series win over Oakland this year, also winning 2 of the 3 back on 4/13-15.

Marks the 4th time this season the Mariners have held their opponents to 1 or fewer runs (last: 4/24 at CWS).

The Mariners improve to 12-3 when scoring first and 15-4 when scoring 4 or more runs.

The Mariners have hit a home run in 6-consecutive games…marks their 2nd longest home run streak this season (best: 7 games, 4/10 – 4/17).

Dee Gordon (3×4, 2B, 2 R, 2 SB) finished the series 10-for-14 with 3 runs, 2 doubles and 4 stolen bases…becomes one of four Mariners in club history (done 5x) with at least 10 hits in a 3-game series…a pair of Mariners last accomplished this feat in a 3-game series at the Angels on Sept. 20-22, 2004: Ichiro Suzuki, 11 H, and Raúl Ibañez, 10 H.

With 16 hits in his last 5 games, has raised his average from .277 to .355.

Has hit safely in 9 of 10 games vs. the Athletics, including 6 multi-hit contests.

Tallied his 5 th consecutive multi-hit game (4/28-c)…has recorded at least 3 hits in 3 of those 5 games.

consecutive multi-hit game (4/28-c)…has recorded at least 3 hits in 3 of those 5 games. Recorded two stolen bases to bring his season total to 14… entering tonight, led the AL and ranked T2nd in MLB in stolen bases.

Wade LeBlanc tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, scattering 3 hits while striking out 3 and walking 1.

In 9 starts with the Mariners, is now 3-0 with a 4.07 ERA (22 ER, 48.2 IP) with 37 strikeouts and 10 walks…the Mariners are 8-1 in LeBlanc’s 9 starts with the club.

Marked his first start since August 19, 2016, 622 days ago.

Edwin Diaz earned his Major League-leading 13th save of the season tonight.

Has now struck out 30 of 67 batters faced this year (44.8%).

Juan Nicasio earned his Major League-leading 12th hold of the season tonight.

Robinson Cano (2×4, 2 RBI, 1 R) brought home Gordon in both the first and third innings… was hitless in the series before tonight (0x7)… is batting .299 this season

Is 3rd on the team in RBI with 16 (Segura has 24 and Haniger has 27)

Nelson Cruz (1×3, HR, R, RBI, HBP) hit his 2nd home run of the series against the Athletics, 7th of the season.

ATHLETICS NOTES:

The Athletics are now 2-4 against Seattle this season…now own a series record of 3-5-2 this season.

Sean Manaea allowed 4 earned runs, the most he has allowed all season….his previous high was 2 (4/10 at LAA)…He threw for 6 innings tonight, throwing 5 strikeouts, 2 HBP, 1 WP and allowing 1 HR.

Khris Davis (1×3) snapped an 0-for-19 streak with a single in the 2nd inning.

Jonathan Lucroy (1×3, 2B, 2 SO) collected his 2nd double of the series with a shot down the right-field line in the 8th inning…went 2-for-9 with 2 doubles, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts in the series.

Boxscore

05.03.18 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd